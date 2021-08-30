[ESCALAÇÃO DO GALO]: With Diego Costa on the bench, see Atlético-MG’s likely squad for the duel against RB Bragantino

This Sunday (29), at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), the Atlético-MG face the RB Bragantino in Bragança Paulista, for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship. Galo seeks to maintain the lead in the competition. The victory of Palmeiras over Athletico on Saturday night (28) made the distance decrease to three points.









Coach Cuca has as main absences Allan, suspended, and Jair and Rafael, injured. The main news among those listed is the famous striker Diego Costa, who is available for the first time. In midfield, the tendency is for Tchê Tchê to take over, after losing his position over time.

Atlético-MG must go to the field with a very offensive team before the fifteen-day stoppage due to the FIFA date. Check out the lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Júnior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Tchê Tchê, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Savarino, Hulk and Eduardo Vargas.

Rooster will lose many players on the FIFA date. They will not be available to coach Cuca during training, and will arrive at the last minute for the Brazilian Championship and Copa do Brasil matches. Out will be Éverson, Arana and Hulk (Brazilian team), Savarino (Venezuelan team), Júnior Alonso (Paraguay team) and Vargas (Chilean team).

RB Bragantino, tonight’s opponent, should go to the field with the following lineup: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar; Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes; Arthur, Cuello and Alerrandro.