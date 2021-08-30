Everything leaked! Vivo X70, X70 Pro and Pro Plus have specs revealed before release

The new cell phone line flagship da vivo is no longer a confidential project. After a series of revelations detailing the vivo X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus, a massive leak occurred this weekend brings new information about the Chinese manufacturer’s top-of-the-line futures. The technical specifications of the new generation were published by the leaker bald panda on Weibo. Unfortunately, the details do not include the expected “t” variants, but they do provide enough material to analyze where the models will advance.





Remember that the renderings of vivo X70 had been revealed last Wednesday (25). The model was also registered in Geekbench, where some of its characteristics mentioned below were confirmed.

vivo X70

The standard model, which will succeed Live X60, will also be the most affordable. There will be a 6.56 inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. There will be a dedicated hole for the front camera of as-yet-undisclosed resolution. For your photographic set on the back, there will be a 40MP main sensor flanked by two auxiliary lenses with 12MP and 13MP sensors.





Your chipset will be the MediaTek 1200 Dimension, but it is possible to release a variant with Exynos 1080 as well. To power this hardware, there will be a battery increased to 4400 mAh with support for fast charging of 44W. Other specifications include dimensions of 158.5 x 73.4 x 8 millimeters and weight of 185 grams; Infrared sensors on the front camera and Z-axis motor on its chassis. The model will be sold in three color options — black, white and aurora.

Technical specifications 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz rate

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 or Exynos 1080 platform

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 40 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 13 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 12 MP sensor

5G connection, digital reader and infrared sensors

4400 mAh battery with 44W charging

Dimensions: 158.5 x 73.4 x 8 mm

Weight: 185 grams

vivo X70 Pro

Quoting its screen qualities, the successor to the vivo X60 Pro won’t have any changes from the standard model, except perhaps for the front camera, although that’s just speculation. On the other hand, its camera module will feature significant improvements, including a 50 MP main sensor; auxiliary lenses with 12MP and 13MP sensors — possibly wide-angle and telephoto with 2x optical zoom; and a periscopic 2x optical zoom lens equipped with an 8 MP sensor.





Replacing MediaTek’s chipset, this model will exclusively feature Samsung’s Exynos 1080. The vivo X70 Pro should also be slightly larger and lighter, with dimensions of 160.5 x 75.5 x 7.7 millimeters and weighing just 181 grams. Color options are identical to the X70.

Technical specifications 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 120 Hz rate

Samsung Exynos 1080 Platform

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 13 MP sensor Telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom and 12 MP sensor Periscopic lens with 5x optical zoom and 8 MP sensor

5G connection, digital reader and infrared sensors

4400 mAh battery with 44W charging

Dimensions: 160.5 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm

Weight: 181 grams

vivo X70 Pro Plus

The flagship of the new generation will succeed Live X60 Pro Plus with a curved 6.78-inch OLED screen supporting 120Hz LTPO refresh rate and 2K resolution. The cameras will be represented by the 50 MP Samsung GN1 main sensor paired with an auxiliary lens with the 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor. There will also be an auxiliary lens with a 12 MP sensor, and an 8 MP periscope camera with a 5x optical zoom. It is possible that the model will premier vivo V1 image signal processing.





Moving forward in terms of hardware, the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus, the enhanced version of its top-of-the-line chipset. According to the leaker, there will also be a slightly larger 4,500 mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging and 50W fast wireless charging. The X70 Pro Plus will be IP68 rated, attesting to its water and dust resistance. Its dimensions will be 165 x 75.5 x 9 millimeters, but its weight has not been revealed. The variant will have options with an anti-reflective finish in orange in vegan leather and blue in smooth leather.

Technical specifications 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus Platform

Four rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 48 MP sensor Auxiliary lens with 12 MP sensor Periscopic lens with 5x optical zoom and 8 MP sensor

5G connection, IP68 certified, fingerprint reader and infrared sensors

4,500 mAh battery with 55W (wired) or 50W (wireless) charging

Dimensions: 165 x 75.5 x 9 mm

Weight not informed





