Ex-BBB arrested after being caught driving with signs of drunkenness

Former BBC Marcela Queiroz was arrested last Saturday (8/28), in Curitiba, Paraná, after being caught with “signs of drunkenness at the wheel”. According to UOL, she was driving in the Portão neighborhood and, when stopped at a blitz, she refused to take the breathalyzer test. The drunkenness, however, would have been verified by the police through the signs that Marcela presented.

The BBB4 member was taken to the Traffic Crime Police Station and arrested in the act. She posted bail and is now free.

Marcela informed her that only her friend was drinking a glass of wine. She admitted to having refused to take the breathalyzer test, but claimed that she had been taken to the police station because she was without a driver’s license and identity document. “I was taken to the Transit Police Station just for an offense and I was released, so much so that the vehicle was not even apprehended,” said the former BBC to UOL.

Marcela Queiroz Marcela Queirozreproduction Marcela Queiroz 2 She attended the BBB4reproduction Marcela Queiroz 1 Marcela was taken to the police station for driving drunkreproduction 0

Marcela also argues that she was at home and would have driven only two blocks. “My friend arrived asking for help because she had a fight with her boyfriend and was crying and drinking. I just took her home. In fact, it was two blocks from her house when we were approached. A blonde and a brunette together, ex-famous, plate full for the brown press.”

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos