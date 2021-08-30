Ex-BBB is taken to the police station after police find drunk driving – 08/29/2021

Marcela Queiroz, participant of ‘BBB 4’, was arrested this Saturday night (28) after being caught with “signs of drunkenness at the wheel”. The ex-BBB was driving in the Portão neighborhood in Curitiba, Paraná, and according to the Civil Police, she was stopped at a blitz and refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Marcela refused to take the breathalyzer, being evidenced by the signs that she was drunk. She was taken to the Dedetran (Traffic Crime Police Station) and arrested in the act for drunk driving. Paid bail and was released” , informed the office of the Civil Police of Curitiba to the UOL.

Wanted by UOL, Marcela informed that only her friend was drinking a glass of wine. The ex-BBB states that, in fact, she refused to take the breathalyzer test, but that she would have been taken to the police station for another reason:

“I was without my driver’s license and identity document,” he said. Marcela also says: “I was taken to the Traffic Police just for an offense and I was released, so much so that the vehicle was not even apprehended.”

Marcela reports that she was at home and would have driven for two blocks

My friend arrived asking for help, as she had a fight with her boyfriend, and was crying and drinking. I just took her home. In fact, it was two blocks from her house when we were approached. A blonde and a brunette together, ex famous, plate full for the brown press.”

On social networks, the latest story published by Marcela shows the ex-BBB accompanied by a friend.