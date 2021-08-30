Ex-BBB Marcela Queiroz is arrested for drunk driving in Curitiba Photo: rep/ instagram

Former BBC Marcela Queiroz was detained this Sunday, 29, for drunkenness in Curitiba, Paraná. The Mama of “BBB 4” was taken to the police station after being caught with a glass of wine while driving in the neighborhood of Portão, in the capital of Paraná. According to information from the Military Police (PM), which carried out the approach near a shopping mall, Marcela refused to take the breathalyzer test.

Nego do Borel had his driver’s license suspended and was already caught in a blitz

‘Sheriff of the night’, Alexandre Frota puts his hand in the fire by a task force, asks for impeachment of an ‘ex-myth’ and regrets bullshit: ‘blind’

During the approach of the police, Marcela would have said that he was a former participant of a reality show. Faced with the refusal to take the breathalyzer test, she was sent to the headquarters of the Traffic Crime Police (Dedetran).

Former BBC Marcela Queiroz is arrested for drunk driving in Curitiba Photo: reproduction Ricmais portal/ Diogo Cordeiro/ RIC Record TV

According to the delegate who was on duty, Marceça was fined in the act, paid bail and was released. The ex-BBB left the police station with her lawyer wearing no mask and smiling, according to Ricmais portal.