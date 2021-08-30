Ex-BBB Marcela Queiroz is arrested for drunk driving in Curitiba

by

Ex-BBB Marcela Queiroz is arrested for drunk driving in Curitiba Photo: rep/ instagram

Former BBC Marcela Queiroz was detained this Sunday, 29, for drunkenness in Curitiba, Paraná. The Mama of “BBB 4” was taken to the police station after being caught with a glass of wine while driving in the neighborhood of Portão, in the capital of Paraná. According to information from the Military Police (PM), which carried out the approach near a shopping mall, Marcela refused to take the breathalyzer test.

Nego do Borel had his driver’s license suspended and was already caught in a blitz

‘Sheriff of the night’, Alexandre Frota puts his hand in the fire by a task force, asks for impeachment of an ‘ex-myth’ and regrets bullshit: ‘blind’

During the approach of the police, Marcela would have said that he was a former participant of a reality show. Faced with the refusal to take the breathalyzer test, she was sent to the headquarters of the Traffic Crime Police (Dedetran).

Ex-BBB Marcela Queiroz is arrested for drunk driving in Curitiba
Former BBC Marcela Queiroz is arrested for drunk driving in Curitiba Photo: reproduction Ricmais portal/ Diogo Cordeiro/ RIC Record TV

According to the delegate who was on duty, Marceça was fined in the act, paid bail and was released. The ex-BBB left the police station with her lawyer wearing no mask and smiling, according to Ricmais portal.

Ex-BBB Marcela Queiroz is arrested for drunk driving in Curitiba
Former BBC Marcela Queiroz is arrested for drunk driving in Curitiba Photo: reproduction Ricmais portal/ Diogo Cordeiro/ RIC Record TV