Family members confirm found body of woman who disappeared in Angra, police say | Rio de Janeiro



Casal had been missing since Sunday (22) after leaving by boat to see the sunset in Angra dos Reis – Reproduction / Social Networks

Casal had been missing since Sunday (22) after leaving by boat to see the sunset in Angra dos ReisReproduction / Social Networks

Posted 30/08/2021 10:56 | Updated 08/30/2021 11:22 AM

Rio – The Civil Police reported on Monday (30) that the family confirmed that the body found in Restinga da Marambaia on Sunday (29) is Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, who has disappeared since the 22nd, with Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50. The couple had gone out by boat to watch the sunset in Angra dos Reis.

According to police chief Vilson de Almeida Silva, holder of the 166th (Angra dos Reis) and responsible for the investigations, despite the confirmation of family members, only more detailed examinations will be able to confirm the victim’s identification, since the corpse was in an advanced state of decomposition. The body will be taken to the Instituto Médico Legal in Rio.

“Firefighters found the body of a woman in Marambaia, and family members recognized it by photo. But we will await confirmation by the coroner. We will continue with the investigations. The search for Leonardo continues,” said the delegate.

The search for the couple reached the seventh day this Monday. This Sunday, divers from the Fire Department were alerted that a body was found in the military area of ​​Restinga de Marambaia. Due to bad weather, it was not possible to remove the body.

On Monday, Guilherme Brito, Cristiane’s son, said he was hoping to find his mother alive.

boat is still missing

The Civil Police’s main line of investigation is that the boat has sunk. According to police, the boat was not required to have a location chip, which is making the search difficult.

Also on Sunday, a fisherman found the window of a trawler identical to the one the couple was on. Cristiane and Leonardo were last seen in Ilha Grande, when they left by boat. The couple was separated and trying to reconcile