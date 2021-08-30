Family recognizes the body of a woman missing in a boat by tattooing

A body located in Restinga de Marambaia, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, was recognized by family members as being that of Cristina Nogueira da Silva, 48, who disappeared more than a week ago after taking a boat in Angra dos Reis ( RJ) with ex-husband Leonardo Machado, 50. According to the delegate responsible for investigations, Vilson de Almeida, recognition by the family was made by photography, and Leonardo is still missing.

A tattoo on the leg made it possible to know that it is Cristina, according to the delegate.

“The firefighters located the body of a woman in Marambaia and Cristiane’s family recognized her by photo. We will await confirmation by the coroner, the body is being forwarded to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) and we will await this confirmation and continue with the investigations. The search for Leonardo continues and we will wait for the expertise to define the directions of the investigation,” he said.

Almeida told the UOL that the couple’s boat is suspected to have sunk, as the vessel was not found during the searches carried out, and that “no line of investigation is ruled out”.

Yesterday, the Fire Department located a body in Marambaia, but due to weather and sea conditions, the woman was only removed from the water today.

The vessel the couple was on was a trawler that had already belonged to Leonardo. The couple took the boat to visit Lagoa Verde, in Angra dos Reis, a city on the Costa Verde of Rio, and disappeared. The two left Praia da Longa, in Ilha Grande, and should have returned to the capital of Rio de Janeiro on Monday (23).

During the searches, Cristiane’s son, Guilherme Brito, even informed that the family lost contact with his mother at 10 am on Sunday (22). The two spoke daily, he said.

“We thought it was because of the signal, and that the next day we would be able to talk to her. The next day, the driver came to Piratas [marina em Angra] find her to take her to Rio de Janeiro and that’s when we started to despair,” said the son at the time.