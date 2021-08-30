Fan remasters BioShock with Unreal Engine 5; result is amazing

The modder has only developed a part and does not intend to continue with the project in the future.

The noodlespagoodle modder recently released its rendering project for Original BioShock, from 2007, in Unreal Engine 5. The result is really impressive, with pretty much everything as done in the original version. All characters are present and the scenarios are replicated. This is just a small part of the game, but the responsible says he has no intention of going ahead with the project.

noodlespagoodle is already famous in the community for its renderings. He had already done the Original BioShock in Unreal Engine 4 and, updated his project to the latest version, Unreal Engine 5. Despite the few flaws, the result was very positive and was shared by him on his YouTube channel. The gameplay is just over three minutes and can be seen by clicking on the icon above.

The site specializing in game information, DualShockers, reported that “Using the game’s original textures and tweaking them helped a lot to make this unofficial remaster look exactly like an official game remaster.” He also adds that, apart from a few animations, the gameplay is practically identical to the original version, with the same User Interface. Besides, it brings the same environments and characters, which helps in the nostalgia of the fans.

For gamers who got excited about the gameplay and would like to play it, unfortunately it won’t be available to the general public. The modder said he has no plans to release the project for other fans to enjoy. This was a small sample of how the game could be optimized using more modern tools, but the intention is not to make it playable.



Another problem is with credits and copyrights. The game belongs to Take-Two Interactive, that doesn’t handle these fan demonstrations well. The developer has already barred independent modder projects that brought changes to Grand Theft Auto (GTA) in the past. Therefore, it would be a matter of time before the modder is notified and the project is closed.

Via: DualShockers