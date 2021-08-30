Feira de Santana registers 23 positive cases of Covid-19 this Sunday (29) – Wake up City

Published on 08/29/2021 18:48.

In the last 24 hours, another 87 exams were negative.

Photo: Disclosure/Secom PMFS

wake up city

In the last 24 hours, Feira de Santana registered 23 new cases of Covid-19 and 87 negative tests. According to the Health Department, for the third consecutive day no deaths from the disease were recorded.

The municipality reached the mark of 45,709 cured of the disease, an index that represents 92% of confirmed cases. The positive results today are in relation to the release of accumulated exams that had been collected between the 25th and 27th of August, which were awaiting the laboratory’s results.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 40 patients hospitalized in the city.

NUMBERS OF THIS SUNDAY

Cases confirmed on: 23

Patients recovered on the day: 43

Negative results on the day: 87

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 40

Death reported on the day: 0

The Department of Health emphasizes that the inclusion in the bulletin of death records by Covid-19 is made when the death certificate, notification form and positive test results for the disease reach the Epidemiological Surveillance.

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total active patients: 143 (Data from Sesab)

Total confirmed cases in the city: 49,679 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 29, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 2,904

Total recovered in the municipality: 45,709

Total negative tests: 68,957 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 29, 2021)

Waiting for exam result: 86

Total deaths: 974

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 25,204 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 29, 2021)

Positive result: 4,876 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 29, 2021)

In home isolation: 1

Negative result: 20,328 (Period from March 6, 2020 to August 29, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).

The information is from Secom Feira de Santana.