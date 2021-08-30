Felipão is not unanimous in Grêmio and lives with ‘shadow’, says journalist; technician is free on the market

O Guild keeps fighting against relegation in the Brazilian Championship. Last Saturday night (28), the Tricolor Gaucho lost to Corinthians, at home, and wasted the opportunity to leave the Z-4. With game postponed for the 19th round, the coach Luiz Felipe Scolari will have time to prepare the team for the next appointment, which will be again in Porto Alegre, seeking a positive result.









After three wins in a four-game period in Brasileirão, the understanding of the board was that the team had been evolving under Felipão’s command. However, the rout suffered for the Flamengo, in the Brazil Cup, and the defeat for O Corinthians, soon after, generated more doubts about the coach’s work.

According to information from journalist Vagner Martins, on his YouTube channel, the experienced commander is not yet “unanimity” among Grêmio players. However, the management hasn’t been listening to the athletes so much and has conviction in Felipão. Meanwhile, a “shadow” is already being mentioned.

Roger Machado: free on the market (Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF)



Its about Roger Machado, that is free on the ball market since he was fired from Fluminense, on the 21st of August. In 2015, at the beginning of his term, President Romildo Bolzan Júnior made the same movement, leaving Felipão for the former left-back, who stayed at the club until shortly before the arrival of Renato Portaluppi.

Everyone remembers the story and knows that the change from Felipão to Roger was positive a few years ago But right now I have my doubts. I don’t know what would be Roger on a team fighting to fall Speaking of possible exchange, a new name never appears in the crosshairs, right… — Backstage at Grêmio (@bastidorgremio)

despite the change in the Brasileirão rule, which only allows a change of coach, you clubs already found one form in “dodge” the law. One example was the Guild, who announced having made a I wake up with James Nunes, fired in July. The Tricolor only returns to the field on the 12th, when it receives Ceará. After the game with Corinthians, the squad received three days off.