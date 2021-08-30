Find out how to confirm your registration to receive Brazil Aid (new Bolsa Família)

The Federal Government’s new cash transfer program, entitled Brazil Aid, is expected to start in November. However, the proposal is still pending before the National Congress. The beneficiary migration process, according to the government, will occur automatically, but it is important to observe some recommendations to confirm the registration.

As with the current Bolsa Família, the database for citizen eligibility will be the CadÚnico.

Update of the Single Registry

CadÚnico data needs always be updated and, if the citizen does not have it, it is necessary to do so in order to have access to Auxílio Brasil. Generally, new registrations or updates are carried out at the Social Assistance Reference Centers – Cras.

When registering or updating, it will be necessary to present the following documents:

Birth certificate;

Marriage Certificate (if you are civilly married);

Work Card;

Voter Title.

For people of indigenous origin, it is necessary to present Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth – Rani.

Confirmation to receive the Brazil Aid

Confirmation will be made through the data analysis in the Single Registry. To do so, it is possible to see your information through the Meu CadÚnico application, available for Android and IOS.

After downloading the app from your app store, just sign in using your registration data. All your information will be available on the platform.

For those who are not easy to use the application, there is a consultation channel through the phone. Just call 0800 707 2003.