Fireteam Elite the best selling physical game in the UK • Eurogamer.pt

Aliens: Fireteam Elite managed to debut at #1 in the UK.

The new co-op action game in this popular universe has enabled Focus Home Interactive to conquer yet another podium in the list of best-selling physical games in Her Majesty’s land.

The first information on sales was revealed by Christopher Dring of GI.biz, who also reveals that 69% of sales of Aliens: Fireteam Elite were registered on PlayStation consoles and PS5 represents 42% of units sold. Xbox Series consoles represent 31% of game sales.

On No More Heroes 3, another one of last week’s debuts, the game dropped out of the top 10 sellers list at 16th place. It should be noted that this is a niche game released only for Switch.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is No.1 in the UK Boxed Charts this week. Which I?m pretty sure is a first for Focus Home Interactive. 42% of sales on PS5 and 31% on Xbox Series machines. No More Heroes 3 makes No.16 — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) August 29, 2021