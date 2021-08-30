First images of the reboot released in theaters

The franchise is back on the big screen!

IGN released the first official images of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, a new film in the franchise that will adapt the acclaimed Capcom games, today.

In the images we can see Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy and Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell) appear in an image, in addition to Lisa Trevor (Marina Mazepa).

Check out the images below:

Counting on Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough in the cast, the film will show a story that takes place in Raccoon City during the year 1998, in the fateful night already known by fans of games.

Johnnannes Roberts will be the director and screenwriter of the endeavor. Robert Kulzer, James Harris and Hartley Gorenstein stay in production, while Martin Moszkowicz and Victor Hadid act as executive producers. The distribution of the film in the United States and in several parts of the world is from the Sony.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled for release later this year.

remember the best of resident Evil at the movies: