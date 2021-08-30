First images of Welcome to Raccoon City

O IGN Exclusively reveals the first footage of Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which Screen Gems considers a source film for Capcom games, rather than a reboot or remake of previously released franchise films.

Check out the first three exclusive images below, featuring new versions of Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, Albert Wesker, and more characters players will recognize:

The forthcoming film, written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down), is inspired by the first two Resident Evil games. The feature will tell how Raccoon City went from an industrial city to a dying midwestern place that became ground zero for the T-Virus outbreak.

In an exclusive interview with IGN, Roberts talked about the differences between his Resident Evil film and previous films starring Milla Jovovich, as well as how his approach as a director is based not only on Capcom games, but also on a film genre. old one:

“This movie really has nothing to do with the previous ones in the franchise. It’s about going back to the games and creating a movie that was much more horror than action or science fiction, like the ones that came before. I was extremely influenced by the remake. from Resident Evil 2 and I wanted to capture the atmosphere of it. It was so cinematic. The previous films were very bright and bright, while this one was dark and dirty, all shot at night. It rains constantly and the city is shrouded in fog… I was very influenced by movies like The Exorcist (and The Exorcist 3!), Blood Winter in Venice and The Shining You can really feel the texture in this movie Nothing in the city feels high tech Sounds dilapidated I wish Raccoon city looked a bit like the city of Deer Hunter: a ghost town forgotten by the rest of the world. And the whole structure of the movie was definitely heavily influenced by Assault on PD 13.”

Our first exclusive footage from the film reveals the unique look of Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield and Avan Jogia as Leon S. Kennedy. You’ll notice that Leon is dressed in his police uniform, which was his job at the time of the Raccoon City Destruction Incident.

Avan Jogia and Kaya Scodelario play Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Image: Sony Pictures

In Resident Evil 2, Leon and Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield’s sister (played in this film by Arrowverse’s Robbie Amell), were among the few people who ventured into Raccoon City after the outbreak. They eventually cross paths with Raccoon City Police Chief Brian Irons, played here by Donal Logue of Gotham.

“The difference between this film and previous films is that each of the main characters is of great importance to the narrative. They’re not just cosplay characters who have the same hair and costume as the characters,” says Roberts. “It was extremely important in the entire casting process to find people who embodied the spirit and energy of the characters I wanted to portray. visually with the characters — giving them the same haircut and clothes, but not trying to give the audience what a movie does better than a game: create a three-dimensional character that you can really connect with.”

Roberts recalled the particularly difficult search for the right actor to play Leon S. Kennedy: “We saw so many people; it was a really complicated role because of the balance between humor and fatigue. So Avan came along and I thought I was the one! He understood everything.”

The second exclusive image of IGN ​​Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City features, left to right, Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Brad Vickers (Nathan Dales), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell) to lurks at Spencer Mansion, which Roberts previously described to us as “scary ass**” in his movie.

Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper), Brad Vickers (Nathan Dales), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen) and Chris Redfield (Robbie Amell) at Spencer Mansion. Image: Sony Pictures

“I wanted to go back to horror. I wanted more scares than total action,” Roberts told IGN, comparing what sets Welcome to Raccoon City apart from the early Resident Evil movies. “I think fans of the game felt the same. They wanted to see the iconic characters and locations and feel that the film was more in line with the Resident Evil game world, so that’s really why we chose to go in that direction. with Capcom in this movie to the point where we actually got projects from them on the Spencer Mansion and Raccoon Police Station designs to recreate them as seamlessly as possible. We even have the exact art on the mansion walls. Capcom saw it for the first time. time the other day and was very happy and excited.”

The final image that we can exclusively reveal from Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City portrays Lisa Trevor, played in the film by Marina Mazepa. In the games, Lisa is the teenage daughter of the architect of the Spencer Mansion in Raccoon Forest, who disappeared while hiking. Umbrella scientists working at the Arklay Laboratory near Spencer Mansion have experimented with Lisa for years, including exposure to various viruses.

These horrible experiments on Lisa led Umbrella to discover the Nemesis Tyrant and the G-Virus, but they also turned her into a monstrosity. One of the scientists who experimented with it is Dr. William Birkin, played here by Neal McDonough.

Lisa Trevor is played by Marina Mazepa in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Image: Sony Pictures

“Lisa Trevor is a central role in the movie. I was always fascinated by her playing the remake of the first game. I found her character disturbing and at the same time strangely frightening,” Roberts told IGN.

“When we were discussing how to bring this story to life, it was one of the elements I wanted to highlight, as she never appeared in any of the filmed versions of Resident Evil. I wanted her to be a three-dimensional character, not just a spooky specter. Mazepa, who had just done Evil for James Wan, and who really worked hard to bring this character to life in a way that fans will love a lot, I believe. She’s scary, but also tragic. we connect with Claire Redfield’s story, starting with the orphanage where Claire grew up.”

Game fans should know that Capcom was involved in the development and design of the film. “We work closely with Capcom. Every character and creature is taken from the game and as such I wanted to be as faithful as possible. I wanted to create a truly immersive feeling for the fans,” explained Roberts. “But that also became the trickiest part of adapting an IP like this, because I didn’t just want to put the game on screen — it needed to have its own personality, with characters and living creatures (and, of course, zombies!) that look real.”

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City opens November 24, 2021 in US theaters. In Brazil, the premiere will take place a little later, on December 2nd.

*Translated by Victor Aliaga

