Fluminense x Bahia: probable teams, embezzlement, where to watch and guesses

The hope of rejecting the bad phase and moving away from the relegation zone dictates the Fluminense in this Monday. This Monday (30), the Tricolor das Laranjeiras will return to Maracanã to, at 19:00, measure forces with Bahia, for the eighteenth round of the Brasileirão, in a direct duel to escape the Z4. Both teams are with 18 points, the same score as América-MG, first team in “sticking”.

With 18 points in 16 matches, Tricolor das Laranjeiras has the mission to distance themselves from the relegation zone and put an end to a sequence of six games without a win. For this you have to do the attack back to work. The team has a series of casualties in attack and sees a dispute between Jhon Arias and Gabriel Teixeira at one end.

Also with 18 points, but obtained in 17 matches, Bahia deposited the chips in the change of command to get a run. Diego Dabove makes his debut in charge of Tricolor Bahia this Monday and should already make tactical changes.

DATASHEET

FLUMINENSE x BAHIA

Date-Time: 08-30-21 – 7:00 pm

Arbitrator: Edina Alves Batista (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP) and Leila Naiara Moreira da Cruz (Fifa/DF)

VAR: Wagner Reway (Fifa/PB)

Where to watch: Premiere

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Egidio; André, Martinelli and Yago; Arias (Gabriel Teixeira), Lucca and Fred. Technician: Mark

Suspended: Abel Hernández and Luiz Henrique (third yellow)

Hanging: Martinelli and Fred

Injured: Caio Paulista, Ganso and Hudson

BAHIA: Matheus Teixeira, Nino Paraíba, Conti, Luiz Otávio and Juninho Capixaba (Matheus Bahia); Patrick, Daniel, Lucas Mugni and Rodriguinho; Rossi and Gilberto. Technician: Diego Dabove

Suspended: None

Hanging: Gilberto, Matheus Bahia, Matheus Galdezani and Matheus Teixeira

In transition: Ramirez, Thonny Anderson, Danilo Fernandes and Ronaldo

BIDDING HINTS!: 70% of journalists bet on Fluminense’s victory, 20% said the duel will end in a draw and 10% said that Bahia will win.