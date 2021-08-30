Follow the leader: Yamaha XMax 2022 has only two updates

Yamaha has already anticipated what their new medium scooter will look like on the next calendar. This week the company presented the new XMax 2022, without any relevant change. Thus, he bets on the maxim ‘don’t move on a winning team’.

In this way, the novelty it only has new colors and price. It is now available in matt gray, matt black (midnight black) and matte red (red Velvet). Remember the matte blue XMax? The color has been withheld from the catalogue.

Price of the new XMax 2022

Let’s go to the second new feature of the ‘new’ XMax 250, the price. Now, its suggested value by the automaker is BRL 25,990 more shipping. It’s a subtle increase, approximately 2%. According to FIPE the market price is saltier, rotating in the house of BRL 27,160.

The best selling among the medium

O XMax is the best selling medium scooter in Brazil. And handily. He stole the spot from Dafra Citycom as soon as it hit the market in 2020, and ended the calendar with a large lead over the second-place finisher.

Thus, the Yamaha scooter sold 3,159 units, against only 1,120 from Citycom. The third place went to Honda SH 300i, with 844. The numbers are from fenabrave. See the best selling scooter of today.

How is the Yamaha XMax scooter

O motor The XMax is a 250 cm³ single cylinder with 4 valves, single control and liquid cooling. The set yields maximum power of 22.8 hp at 7,000 rpm and the maximum torque of 2.5 kgf at 5500 rpm. As with the NMax 160, the scooter has an automatic transmission of the CVT type.

The XMax 250 also has good electronic package. There is Smart Key (which also opens the fuel tank cap and accesses the compartment under the seat), two spaces for objects, 12V socket and electronic traction control, an exclusivity in the category in Brazil.

Highlight also the digital panel. Complete, it informs about fuel level, engine temperature, total and partial odometer, instantaneous consumption and autonomy, battery charge level, average speed, ambient temperature, clock, CVT belt change indicator, oil change indicator engine and travel time.

Finally, it’s a scooter comfortable. Its seat is on two levels and whoever goes in front also has two footrest options next to the stirrup. At the rear, the legs are not flexed too much, thanks to the laid-back configuration. The riding position has handlebars and adjustable windshield.