Football games today, Sunday, August 29; where to watch live and time

Youth and São Paulo will face each other today, Sunday, August 29 (08/29), for the 18th round of Serie A of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. The match will be played at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, at 4 pm (Brasilia time).

The clash will be broadcast live on Globo, on open TV, and on Premiere, a pay TV channel. Check where the match will be played, how to watch, the probable line-up of each team and the refereeing at the end of the text.

Juventude starts the 18th round of Serie A in 13th place. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has 20 points in 16 games played. There are five wins, five draws and six defeats in the competition, with four triumphs, three setbacks and two equals as home team.

São Paulo is in 12th place, totaling 21 points in 17 matches played. Tricolor Paulista has five wins, six draws and six defeats in the competition, being three triumphs, four setbacks and two equals as a visitor.

Youth vs São Paulo live: where to watch the broadcast



Globe: on open TV

Premiere: for customers who have subscribed to pay-per-view pay-TV service

Brasileirão Serie A 2021 – Youth x São Paulo

Probable lineup

Youth

Marcelo Carne; Michel Macedo, Vitor Mendes, Rafael Forster (Quintero) and William Matheus; Matheus Jesus, Guilherme Castilho and Wagner; Capixaba, Marcos Vinícios and Ricardo Bueno

São Paulo

Tiago Volpi, Bruno Alves, Miranda and Léo; Daniel Alves, Luan, Rodrigo Nestor, Gabriel Sara and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Pablo.

Arbitration:

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Assistants: Rogério de Oliveira Braga (PI) and Márcio Iglésias Araújo Silva (PI)

VAR: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

When will it be Youth x São Paulo

Today, Sunday, August 29 (08/29), at 4 pm (Brasilia time)

Where will it be Youth x São Paulo

Alfredo Jaconi Stadium, in Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul

