Forbes list of Brazilian billionaires earns 42 names in 2021; meet the new rich

SAO PAULO – With a total of 315 names, the magazine’s list of Brazilian billionaires forbes won 42 super rich in 2021. If families are divided, the ranking appears with 77 more names than in 2020.

According to the publication, merit can be attributed to the opening of capital of companies. Brazil stood out in the world in terms of market capitalization, totaling US$ 5.5 trillion in 388 companies.

This is the case of Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn, the richest among newcomers, with an estimated equity of R$ 7.5 billion, as a result of his participation in Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3). The company held its IPO on the Brazilian Stock Exchange in April this year, when it raised R$ 1.26 billion in funds that went into the company’s cash.

The same happens with Israel Fernandes Salmen, who also saw an appreciation of his equity after the listing of the shares of his cashback company Méliuz (CASH3). At 33 years of age, he occupies the 297th position in the overall ranking, with an estimated fortune of around R$ 1.2 billion.

With regard to companies, the ranking this year counts with billionaires from 34 different companies. Metalúrgica Schulz, for example, added three rich men to the group: Gert Heinz Schulzr, Waldir Carlos Schulzr and Ovandi Rosenstock.

Together, Brazilian billionaires have accumulated assets of R$1.9 trillion in the first half of this year.

Forbes’ list of Brazilian billionaires considers the participation of billionaires in listed companies as the main source of information. The data consider the values ​​calculated in the first half of 2021, that is, until June 30th. Check out the new Brazilian billionaires below:

Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn

Ranking position: 67th

Equity: R$7.54 billion

Age: 52

Source of fortune: Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3)

Vera Rechulski Santo Domingo

Ranking position: 84th (draw)

Equity: BRL 6 billion

Age: 72

Source of Fortune: Grupo Santo Domingo

Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador

Ranking position: 86th

Equity: BRL 5.95 billion

Age: 63

Source of Fortune: Mater Dei (MATD3)

Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas

Ranking position: 95th

Equity: BRL 5.27 billion

Age: not informed

Source of fortune: Intelbras (INTB3)

Alexandre Ostrowiecki

Ranking position: 96th

Equity: BRL 5.15 billion

Age: 42

Source of Fortune: Multilaser (MLAS3)

José Roberto Nogueira

Ranking position: 98th

Equity: BRL 4.80 billion

Age: 56

Source of Fortune: Brisanet (BRIT3)

Alexandre Funari Negrão

Ranking position: 100th (draw)

Equity: BRL 4.70 billion

Age: 68

Source of Fortune: Medley

José Augusto Carvalho Aragão

Ranking position: 124th (tie)

Equity: BRL 3.65 billion

Age: not informed

Source of Fortune: Armac (ARML3)

João Guilherme Sabino Ometto

Ranking position: 162nd (tie)

Equity: BRL 2.83 billion

Age: 81

Source of fortune: Grupo São Martinho (SMTO3)

Luiz Antonio Cera Ometto

Ranking position: 162nd (tie)

Equity: BRL 2.83 billion

Age: 86

Source of fortune: Grupo São Martinho (SMTO3)

Pedro Paulo Chiamulera

Ranking position: 184th

Equity: BRL 2.53 billion

Age: 57

Source of Fortune: ClearSale (CLSA3)

Frank Geyer Abubakir

Ranking position: 208th

Equity: BRL 2.15 billion

Age: 49

Source of fortune: Petroquímica União

Marcos Odorico Oderich

Ranking position: 217th (draw)

Equity: BRL 1.90 billion

Age: 65

Source of Fortune: Oderich Preserves

Marino and Camila Stefani Colpo

Ranking position: 223rd

Equity: BRL 1.81 billion

Age: 38 (Marino) and not informed (Camila)

Source of fortune: Boa Safra (SOYB3)

João Marcelo Dumoncel

Ranking position: 228th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.78 billion

Age: 50

Source of fortune: 3tentos Agroindustrial (TTEN3)

Luiz Osório Dumoncel

Ranking position: 228th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.78 billion

Age: 59

Source of fortune: 3tentos Agroindustrial (TTEN3)

José Caetano Paula de Lacerda

Ranking position: 235th (draw)

Equity: BRL 1.65 billion

Age: not informed

Source of Fortune: GPS Group (GGPS3)

Roberto Saddy Chad

Ranking position: 249th

Equity: BRL 1.53 billion

Age: 48

Source of Fortune: Dotz (DOTZ3)

Carlos Nascimento Pedreira Filho

Ranking position: 250th (draw)

Equity: BRL 1.52 billion

Age: 37

Source of Fortune: GPS Group (GGPS3)

Nelson Kaufman

Ranking position: 250th (draw)

Equity: BRL 1.52 billion

Age: 65

Source of Fortune: Jewels

Pericles by Freitas Druck

Ranking position: 253rd (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.40 billion

Age: 80

Source of fortune: Grupo Habitasul/Celulose Irani

Dory Ferman

Ranking position: 263rd (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.34 billion

Age: 72

Source of Fortune: Bank Opportunity

Fábio Ferreira Figueiredo

Ranking position: 270th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.30 billion

Age: not informed

Source of fortune: Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3)

Renato Padovese

Ranking position: 270th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.30 billion

Age: not informed

Source of fortune: Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3)

Gilberto Mautner

Ranking position: 276th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.23 billion

Age: 50

Source of Fortune: Locaweb (LWSA3)

Gert Heinz Schulz

Ranking position: 283th

Equity: BRL 1.21 billion

Age: 74

Source of fortune: Metalúrgica Schulz (SHUL4)

Waldir Carlos Schulz

Ranking position: 284th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.20 billion

Age: 70

Source of fortune: Metalúrgica Schulz (SHUL4)

Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto

Ranking position: 284th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.20 billion

Age: 90

Source of fortune: Grupo São Martinho (SMTO3)

Pedro Geraldo Bernardo de Albuquerque Filho

Ranking position: 294th

Equity: BRL 1.19 billion

Age: 35

Source of fortune: TC Traders Club (TRAD3)

Otávio Lage de Siqueira Filho

Ranking position: 296th

Equity: BRL 1.16 billion

Age: 65

Source of fortune: Jalles Machado (JALL3)

Israel Fernandes Salmen

Ranking position: 297th (draw)

Equity: BRL 1.15 billion

Age: 33

Source of fortune: Méliuz (CASH3)

Ofli Campos Guimarães

Ranking position: 297th (draw)

Equity: BRL 1.15 billion

Age: 36

Source of fortune: Méliuz (CASH3)

César Gomes Júnior

Ranking position: 300th (draw)

Equity: BRL 1.13 billion

Age: 64

Source of fortune: Portobello (PTBL3)

Ernesto Mario Haberkorn

Ranking position: 303rd

Equity: BRL 1.11 billion

Age: 78

Source of Fortune: Totvs (TOTS3)

Dirley Pingnatti Ricci

Ranking position: 304th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.10 billion

Age: not informed

Source of Fortune: Auto Ricci

Raul Maselli

Ranking position: 306th

Equity: BRL 1.09 billion

Age: 85

Source of Fortune: Panatlantica

Diniz Ferreira Baptista

Ranking position: 307th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.08 billion

Age: 84

Source of Fortune: Financial Sector

Wilson Lemos de Moraes Junior

Ranking position: 309th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1.05 billion

Age: 70

Source of Fortune: Supergaz

César Pereira Dohler

Ranking position: 311th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Age: 52

Source of Fortune: Dohler (DOHL3)

Fabio Elias Cury

Ranking position: 311th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Age: not informed

Source of Fortune: Cury Empreendimentos (CURY3)

Miguel Abuhab

Ranking position: 311th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Age: 76

Source of Fortune: Neogrid (NGRD3)

Ovandi Rosenstock

Ranking position: 311th (tie)

Equity: BRL 1 billion

Age: 79

Source of fortune: Metalúrgica Schulz (SHUL4)

