Forbes list of Brazilian billionaires earns 42 names in 2021; meet the new rich

SAO PAULO – With a total of 315 names, the magazine’s list of Brazilian billionaires forbes won 42 super rich in 2021. If families are divided, the ranking appears with 77 more names than in 2020.
According to the publication, merit can be attributed to the opening of capital of companies. Brazil stood out in the world in terms of market capitalization, totaling US$ 5.5 trillion in 388 companies.
This is the case of Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn, the richest among newcomers, with an estimated equity of R$ 7.5 billion, as a result of his participation in Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3). The company held its IPO on the Brazilian Stock Exchange in April this year, when it raised R$ 1.26 billion in funds that went into the company’s cash.
The same happens with Israel Fernandes Salmen, who also saw an appreciation of his equity after the listing of the shares of his cashback company Méliuz (CASH3). At 33 years of age, he occupies the 297th position in the overall ranking, with an estimated fortune of around R$ 1.2 billion.
With regard to companies, the ranking this year counts with billionaires from 34 different companies. Metalúrgica Schulz, for example, added three rich men to the group: Gert Heinz Schulzr, Waldir Carlos Schulzr and Ovandi Rosenstock.
Together, Brazilian billionaires have accumulated assets of R$1.9 trillion in the first half of this year.
Forbes’ list of Brazilian billionaires considers the participation of billionaires in listed companies as the main source of information. The data consider the values calculated in the first half of 2021, that is, until June 30th. Check out the new Brazilian billionaires below:
Marcelo Rodolfo Hahn
Ranking position: 67th
Equity: R$7.54 billion
Age: 52
Source of fortune: Blau Farmacêutica (BLAU3)
Vera Rechulski Santo Domingo
Ranking position: 84th (draw)
Equity: BRL 6 billion
Age: 72
Source of Fortune: Grupo Santo Domingo
Henrique Moraes Domingo Salvador
Ranking position: 86th
Equity: BRL 5.95 billion
Age: 63
Source of Fortune: Mater Dei (MATD3)
Jorge Luiz Savi de Freitas
Ranking position: 95th
Equity: BRL 5.27 billion
Age: not informed
Source of fortune: Intelbras (INTB3)
Alexandre Ostrowiecki
Ranking position: 96th
Equity: BRL 5.15 billion
Age: 42
Source of Fortune: Multilaser (MLAS3)
José Roberto Nogueira
Ranking position: 98th
Equity: BRL 4.80 billion
Age: 56
Source of Fortune: Brisanet (BRIT3)
Alexandre Funari Negrão
Ranking position: 100th (draw)
Equity: BRL 4.70 billion
Age: 68
Source of Fortune: Medley
José Augusto Carvalho Aragão
Ranking position: 124th (tie)
Equity: BRL 3.65 billion
Age: not informed
Source of Fortune: Armac (ARML3)
João Guilherme Sabino Ometto
Ranking position: 162nd (tie)
Equity: BRL 2.83 billion
Age: 81
Source of fortune: Grupo São Martinho (SMTO3)
Luiz Antonio Cera Ometto
Ranking position: 162nd (tie)
Equity: BRL 2.83 billion
Age: 86
Source of fortune: Grupo São Martinho (SMTO3)
Pedro Paulo Chiamulera
Ranking position: 184th
Equity: BRL 2.53 billion
Age: 57
Source of Fortune: ClearSale (CLSA3)
Frank Geyer Abubakir
Ranking position: 208th
Equity: BRL 2.15 billion
Age: 49
Source of fortune: Petroquímica União
Marcos Odorico Oderich
Ranking position: 217th (draw)
Equity: BRL 1.90 billion
Age: 65
Source of Fortune: Oderich Preserves
Marino and Camila Stefani Colpo
Ranking position: 223rd
Equity: BRL 1.81 billion
Age: 38 (Marino) and not informed (Camila)
Source of fortune: Boa Safra (SOYB3)
João Marcelo Dumoncel
Ranking position: 228th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.78 billion
Age: 50
Source of fortune: 3tentos Agroindustrial (TTEN3)
Luiz Osório Dumoncel
Ranking position: 228th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.78 billion
Age: 59
Source of fortune: 3tentos Agroindustrial (TTEN3)
José Caetano Paula de Lacerda
Ranking position: 235th (draw)
Equity: BRL 1.65 billion
Age: not informed
Source of Fortune: GPS Group (GGPS3)
Roberto Saddy Chad
Ranking position: 249th
Equity: BRL 1.53 billion
Age: 48
Source of Fortune: Dotz (DOTZ3)
Carlos Nascimento Pedreira Filho
Ranking position: 250th (draw)
Equity: BRL 1.52 billion
Age: 37
Source of Fortune: GPS Group (GGPS3)
Nelson Kaufman
Ranking position: 250th (draw)
Equity: BRL 1.52 billion
Age: 65
Source of Fortune: Jewels
Pericles by Freitas Druck
Ranking position: 253rd (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.40 billion
Age: 80
Source of fortune: Grupo Habitasul/Celulose Irani
Dory Ferman
Ranking position: 263rd (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.34 billion
Age: 72
Source of Fortune: Bank Opportunity
Fábio Ferreira Figueiredo
Ranking position: 270th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.30 billion
Age: not informed
Source of fortune: Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3)
Renato Padovese
Ranking position: 270th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.30 billion
Age: not informed
Source of fortune: Cruzeiro do Sul (CSED3)
Gilberto Mautner
Ranking position: 276th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.23 billion
Age: 50
Source of Fortune: Locaweb (LWSA3)
Gert Heinz Schulz
Ranking position: 283th
Equity: BRL 1.21 billion
Age: 74
Source of fortune: Metalúrgica Schulz (SHUL4)
Waldir Carlos Schulz
Ranking position: 284th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.20 billion
Age: 70
Source of fortune: Metalúrgica Schulz (SHUL4)
Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto
Ranking position: 284th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.20 billion
Age: 90
Source of fortune: Grupo São Martinho (SMTO3)
Pedro Geraldo Bernardo de Albuquerque Filho
Ranking position: 294th
Equity: BRL 1.19 billion
Age: 35
Source of fortune: TC Traders Club (TRAD3)
Otávio Lage de Siqueira Filho
Ranking position: 296th
Equity: BRL 1.16 billion
Age: 65
Source of fortune: Jalles Machado (JALL3)
Israel Fernandes Salmen
Ranking position: 297th (draw)
Equity: BRL 1.15 billion
Age: 33
Source of fortune: Méliuz (CASH3)
Ofli Campos Guimarães
Ranking position: 297th (draw)
Equity: BRL 1.15 billion
Age: 36
Source of fortune: Méliuz (CASH3)
César Gomes Júnior
Ranking position: 300th (draw)
Equity: BRL 1.13 billion
Age: 64
Source of fortune: Portobello (PTBL3)
Ernesto Mario Haberkorn
Ranking position: 303rd
Equity: BRL 1.11 billion
Age: 78
Source of Fortune: Totvs (TOTS3)
Dirley Pingnatti Ricci
Ranking position: 304th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.10 billion
Age: not informed
Source of Fortune: Auto Ricci
Raul Maselli
Ranking position: 306th
Equity: BRL 1.09 billion
Age: 85
Source of Fortune: Panatlantica
Diniz Ferreira Baptista
Ranking position: 307th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.08 billion
Age: 84
Source of Fortune: Financial Sector
Wilson Lemos de Moraes Junior
Ranking position: 309th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1.05 billion
Age: 70
Source of Fortune: Supergaz
César Pereira Dohler
Ranking position: 311th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1 billion
Age: 52
Source of Fortune: Dohler (DOHL3)
Fabio Elias Cury
Ranking position: 311th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1 billion
Age: not informed
Source of Fortune: Cury Empreendimentos (CURY3)
Miguel Abuhab
Ranking position: 311th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1 billion
Age: 76
Source of Fortune: Neogrid (NGRD3)
Ovandi Rosenstock
Ranking position: 311th (tie)
Equity: BRL 1 billion
Age: 79
Source of fortune: Metalúrgica Schulz (SHUL4)