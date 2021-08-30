Ford Maverick pickup truck arrives in Brazil in 2022, says president

One of the products of the brand’s new phase, the pickup Maverick will be launched in Brazil in 2022, confirmed the president of Ford, Daniel Justo.

Based on the Bronco Sport SUV, the new pickup is similar in size to the Fiat Toro and the future Montana Chevrolet, still unpublished. The executive from São Paulo, who took over the command of the Brazilian subsidiary in May, stated in an interview with the newspaper Newspaper, that the timing of Maverick’s launch is being studied: “we’re still working on the timing. It’s already over 100,000 reserves in the United States,” he said.

Justo also revealed that Maverick underwent tests in Brazil and that it impressed by its ability.

Maverick, like Bronco Sport, is produced in Mexico, which facilitates its importation into Brazil, as there is a tariff exemption agreement. Even so, it will hardly have a volume of units capable of competing for space with Fiat and Chevrolet, whose models are and will be produced in our country.

Ford Maverick 2022 Image: Disclosure

End of SUV Edge import

After announcing in January the end of vehicle production in Brazil, which victimized the compacts ka and EcoSport, Ford is evolving towards a business model that prioritizes SUVs and pickup trucks, where the brand is strong, explained Justo. The Executive denied that there are short-term plans to resume the launch of hatches and sedans and ruled out any partnership for domestic production.

On the other hand, the SUV Edge, which has been on the market since 2007, has stopped appearing on its website in recent days, reducing the portfolio to just four models – Ranger, Territory, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach 1.

The product list should grow again by the end of the year with the return of the utility Transit, which will be produced in Uruguay in partnership with Nordex. Ford bets on connectivity and services to its customers to try to win them back after offering the van for a short period of time years ago.

Ford Edge: end of SUV career in Brazil Image: Disclosure

Despite the bad impression left on consumers, to the point of needing to deny that Ford will leave Brazil, the new president said that the automaker has a large inventory of parts for discontinued models and agreements to maintain the after-sales supply for the huge fleet of Ka and EcoSport, among others.

The company had around 2,000 employees in Brazil, most of them involved with the development center in Camaçari (BA) and with the testing area in Tatuí (SP), but whose mission is software innovation projects.

As for the troller, Brazilian brand of jeeps, Daniel Justo confirmed that Ford will not give up its intellectual property after ending production at the end of this year. But the Brazilian did not want to say what the American giant intends to do with it in the future.