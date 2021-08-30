Former child actor Matthew Mindler found dead at age 19

Poster about the disappearance of Matthew Mindler, who once starred with Paul Rudd (pictured right) in the movie “My Brother’s Idiot”. Photos: reproduction/Twitter/millersvilleu and Getty Images

News Summary

Former American child actor Matthew Mindler was found dead last Saturday (28)

The 19-year-old had been missing since Tuesday, when he did not return to classes

The news was confirmed by the university, and the cause of death was not disclosed

American actor Matthew Mindler, who worked as a child, alongside Paul Rudd, in the movie “My Idiot Brother” (2011), was found dead last Saturday (28). The information, released on the TMZ website, was confirmed by the University of Millersville, where he was studying. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The 19-year-old had been missing since Tuesday (24). At the time, he was filmed by security cameras walking towards the parking lot of the college’s campus in Pennsylvania. As Mindler did not return to the dorm at night or attend classes the next day, the police were called and began searching.

The university’s Twitter profile, which had previously shared posters asking for information about the student, shared a statement informing him of the death and expressing solidarity with the actor’s family and friends.

“It is with a grieving heart that I communicate the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler of Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at the University of Millersville. (…) A search for Matthew has been underway since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found dead this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus,” the note reads.

“O Idiota do Meu Irmão” was Mindler’s most outstanding film work. At age 10, he shared the scene with Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Zooey Deschanel, Emily Mortimer and Rashida Jones.

The last performance of the actor’s career, who worked in eight films, was in 2016, in the feature “Chad: An American Boy”.