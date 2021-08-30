French newspapers highlight PSG’s ‘dull’ and Mbappé’s ‘gala performance’

Sunday afternoon (29) was important for the PSG. That’s because, at the Auguste-Delaune II stadium, the team visited the Reims by the fourth round of Call 1, in a duel that marked the debut of Lionel Messi. With two goals from Mbappé, the team won 2-0 and isolated themselves in the lead.

Cheered by the local fans from the moment he went into the warm-up, Messi took the field 20 minutes into the second half, replacing Neymar, frustrating expectations of seeing the trio with Mbappé right away.

In the French press, the first appearance of the Argentine star was the highlight of the headlines, accompanied by another comment on another event that took place on the field.

Author of the two goals, Mbappé was the highlight of the le Parisien. The newspaper headlined the phrase: ‘Thanks to Mbappé’s gala performance, Paris celebrates Messi’s debut’.

O L’Equipe, in turn, had a more critical tone, speaking of a ‘dull’ PSG in the 2-0 victory, which placed the team in the isolated lead of the French Championship, as well as citing the Argentine’s entry in the final minutes.

After the FIFA date, the two teams return to the field in two weeks. PSG faces the Clermont, while Reims duels against the Rennes.