Galhardo debuts at Celta de Vigo and Inter could earn even more money; goal in contract provides for “hefty”

This past week, Thiago Galhardo was made official as a new reinforcement of the Celtic of Vigo, gives Spain. The attacking midfielder was a special request from Edward Coudet, with whom he lived his best phase in the Inter. On social networks, shirt 17 said goodbye and thanked the fans for their support.

“I have no words to measure how important it was, is, and will continue to be this club in my career and in my life. It was at Inter that I reached my peak and where I fulfilled my big dream as a boy, which was to wear the Brazilian national team jersey”, he wrote.

His debut, by the way, happened this Saturday (28), with defeat. O Celtic lost at home, against the Athletic Bilbao, by 1 to 0. dashing entered at the end of the second stage, participating in few plays. By loaning the player, the Inter received from the Spanish team an amount of €500 thousand euros, which can increase.

“In addition to the value of the loan agreement, the agreement between the clubs also provides for bonuses to Internacional in case of goals achieved by Galhardo in Galicia. The two articles are about the number of games and together amount to 130 thousand euros (equivalent to R$ 800 thousand at the current price)”, published the site “UOL Sport”.

Also according to the website, the Inter does not consider a possible return of Thiago after the loan. Management expects the Celtic exercise the call option, but it is still an uncertainty. If it doesn’t, dashing it can be negotiated with another team or even released, as its contract is valid until the end of 2022.