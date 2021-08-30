Galvão Bueno detonates F1 by Spa race: “They deceived the public”

Galvão good, one of the great names in the narration of Formula 1, harshly criticized the category for the decision to close the Belgian GP after a few laps under the safety car and red flag, due to the rainy conditions of the circuit. According to the journalist, the fans “were deceived” and the “sport became a business”.

The start of the Spa-Francorchamps race was postponed four times due to the strong water that had fallen since the beginning of the day, until it was interrupted and, three hours later, it “restarted” for a few minutes and the race directors called the cars to the pits and ended -there.

The narrator expressed himself on his Twitter and said that “there was no race”, therefore he could not have a podium and score, even halfway, in addition to saying that it was a matter of “business”.

Galvão also recalled a case in the same Belgium, in 1985, when the asphalt of the circuit broke loose and F1 decided to postpone the race to another date.

The full story about the race won by Ayrton Senna you check here.

