Galvão Bueno goes back to talking about F1 and says that the decision in Belgium was “ridiculous”

Sergio Pérez crashes a Red Bull car on his way back to the pits for the start of the Belgian GP (Video: F1)

Galvão Bueno spoke. The narrator who became the voice of Formula 1 in Brazil over four decades gave his opinion on what happened this Sunday (29) at Spa-Francorchamps, at the Belgian GP with a fake race. According to Galvão, what they did was to deceive the public.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

It was one of the few times that Galvão Bueno spoke publicly about Formula 1 after Globo lost its broadcasting rights. From this year onwards, Band broadcasts F1 on Brazilian TV.

According to Galvão, there should be no distribution of points for what happened in Spa.

The situation of the day in Spa (Photo: AFP/John Thys)

Paddokkast #118- What to expect from the second part of the 2021 Formula 1 season?

“The decision of the F1 management at the Belgian GP is ridiculous. There was no race because the heavy rain did not allow it. And, after almost three hours of waiting, it was just three ‘false’ laps. They deceived the public and viewers. There could be no podium and points, even halfway. When it becomes more business than sport, it loses a little of its fun”, he said.

“In 1985, the Belgian GP in Spa was in June. With training on Friday and Saturday, the new asphalt was loosening. They canceled the race and changed it to September 15th. Ayrton Senna won! Other times,” he recalled.

Formula 1 stops quickly and returns as early as next weekend, in Zandvoort, in the return of the Dutch GP to the calendar after an absence of 36 years. The final race took place in 1985 and represented Niki Lauda’s last F1 victory.

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!