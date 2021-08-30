Gamer Day: Meet Eight Accessories Every Gamer Should Wear | Which one to buy?

Gamer Day is celebrated this Sunday (29) and was created to honor game fans. Players can take advantage of the international date to buy equipment that promises to improve the gaming experience, such as a gamer chair, headset or webcam. Thinking about it, the TechAll prepared a list of eight accessories that all gamers should use.

The Logitech C920 webcam, for example, shoots in Full HD and can be an option to stream during matches for around R$ 327. For those who like well-designed keyboards, HyperX Alloy Core offers RGB lighting with up to six effects . You can buy it for prices starting at R$234 on Amazon. Check out the following gamer equipment from companies like AOC, Razer and Acer to buy in Brazil in 2021.

1 of 9 Gamer Day: Gamers can use the date to buy new accessories — Photo: Disclosure/Daten Gamer Day: Gamers can use the date to buy new accessories — Photo: Disclosure/Daten

The gamer chair can provide more comfort during games and continuous hours in front of the computer. They can replace traditional office chairs and are offered with a variety of adjustments. Among the options presented in this list, the XZONE Premium model is covered in synthetic material with pillows in the dorsal and lumbar region. The tilt adjustment, which reaches 155 degrees, promises even more comfort for the player. This chair can be purchased for amounts starting at R$874.

For those looking for a super premium gamer chair, the ThunderX3 TGC12 model can be the ideal choice. Entirely upholstered in leather and with carbon fiber stitching, the construction promises to be more comfortable and ergonomic. The dense foam with pillows in the dorsal and lumbar region tend to make the experience perfect for the gamer audience. To buy this chair, you need to pay around R$1,486.

2 of 9 ThunderX3 TGC12 is sold in black — Photo: Disclosure/ThunderX3 ThunderX3 TGC12 is sold in black color — Photo: Disclosure/ThunderX3

The gamer mouse can be a good option to improve the experience in shooting games and also for those looking for a peripheral with a more attractive look. For those who enjoy computer games, the Fortrek Pro M7 model offers high performance optical sensor. In addition, the RGB around it combines with a more eye-catching custom setup. It is seen for prices starting at R$87.

For those who want to invest in a more advanced accessory, the HyperX Pulsefire Core model is an interesting option. It also features a high-performance optical sensor, plus seven buttons to use during matches. Ergonomic design and RGB light make their presence felt again. To buy it you need to pay around R$159.

3 of 9 HyperX Pulsefire Surge has a ring of light with three 360-degree dynamic effects options — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo HyperX Pulsefire Surge has a ring of light with three 360-degree dynamic effects options — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The gamer keyboard is another peripheral that can make up a gamer PC. With models that reach the super premium profile, the accessory must be a good option for those who use it for many continuous hours. HyperX Alloy Core RGB has silent keys as well as being water resistant. Its RGB offers six colors and can reach five multicolored zones. Interested consumers need to pay R$ 234 to purchase the product.

But for more demanding gamers, there is still the Razer TE Chroma model. The version is part of the group of mechanical keyboards, with silent and soft keys. It has a wrist rest in addition to multicolor RGB. The value is a little higher and reaches figures close to R$1,056.

4 out of 9 Alloy Origins Core is a HyperX gaming keyboard that features RGB and switches — Photo: Press Release/HyperX Alloy Origins Core is a HyperX gaming keyboard that features RGB and switches — Photo: Press Release/HyperX

Making lives while playing is a common practice among the gaming public. Besides, it can be interesting for those who want to transmit the image when playing with friends. In the Brazilian market, it is possible to buy the Logitech C920 model, which films in Full HD and offers stereo audio for recordings. In addition, the small device has external light correction, which promises to make the image even better for those watching. It is sold for prices starting at R$ 327.

However, Logitech itself offers another more advanced version, the 4K BRIO webcam. With a resolution four times greater than Full HD, the model can reach 5x zoom and correct the image in low light environments. The two bidirectional microphones promise excellent quality stereo audio. To acquire this webcam, you need to pay around R$950.

5 out of 9 Logitech 4K BRIO can reach up to 90 FPS — Photo: Disclosure/Logitech Logitech 4K BRIO can reach up to 90 FPS — Photo: Publicity/Logitech

More gamer products to buy

For computer game fans, the gamer monitor can provide smoother images and less gameplay response time. Other features like screen size and curvature also ensure more immersion when playing. The Acer KG241Q-S model offers 23.6 inches plus Full HD resolution and angle adjustment up to 15 degrees. The brand promises as a highlight the refresh rate of 165 Hz, which tends to make the scenarios in matches more fluid. To buy the model you have to pay R$1,659.

Another option on the market is the AOC Hero version. The company’s gamer monitor has 24 inches in Full HD resolution. The adjustable base can be positioned at the player’s preferred height during matches. The model’s refresh rate can reach 144 Hz, which promises fluidity in the images. This screen can be found by figures starting at R$ 1,799.

6 of 9 Acer KG241Q-S is a Full HD resolution monitor that is black with red accents — Photo: Press Release/Acer Acer KG241Q-S is a Full HD resolution monitor that has black color with red accents — Photo: Press Release/Acer

Gamer headphones can be interesting to improve the audio experience in matches. In addition, microphone models allow the user to communicate with other players during gameplay. To make matches more immersive, these accessories offer settings such as sound quality and noise cancellation. The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core computer model is built with 7.1 surround, plus in-cable volume control. It can be seen for values ​​starting from R$ 239.

Another model for sale is the Razer Kraken X Lite. The version connects with various devices, whether computers, consoles or smartphones. 7.1 surround sound and crystal clear audio can be ideal for online matches. The headset also promises to be an option for those looking for ergonomic models. The value in online stores starts at R$ 259.

7 of 9 Kraken X Lite is a Razer model that connects to multiple devices — Photo: Press Release/Razer Kraken X Lite is a Razer model that connects to multiple devices — Photo: Publicity/Razer

The mouse pad should be the cheapest product on the list for those who want to spend little money, but without letting International Gamer Day go unnoticed. It can be interesting to improve mouse movement during matches. The Havit Professional Gaming model is covered with waterproof mesh and has non-slip rubber on the underside. The size of 90 cm x 30 cm can be considered large for a table gamer. Regarding the price, it is possible to find it for starting at R$ 39.

Another gaming mouse pad option is the HyperX Gaming Fury. According to the company, the seams were developed perfectly, in addition to the textured fabric being ideal for more comfort and continuous hours of matches. The model is also non-slip, which can improve the player’s experience. The market value is around R$73.

8 of 9 HyperX Gaming Fury is an interesting option for those looking for non-slip models — Photo: Divulgação/HyperX HyperX Gaming Fury is an interesting option for those looking for non-slip models — Photo: Divulgação/HyperX

The bungee mouse is an interesting option for those who don’t like exposed wires while playing. In addition to not allowing the cables to tangle, it also prevents incidents that damage the mouse. The OEX Gamer MB100 model organizes cables without interfering with game quality and still promises not to skid on the table during matches. It costs an average of R$43.

However, for those looking for a more advanced bungee mouse, BenQ’s Zowie Camade II model can be a good option. With an adjustable spring, you can play without worrying that the cable is well positioned for use. The company promises that the wires are not tangled or even exposed on the table. To buy it, it is necessary to pay from R$ 218.

9 of 9 Zowie model brings spring system — Photo: Disclosure/Zowie Zowie model brings spring system — Photo: Disclosure/Zowie

