Goalball: Brazil thrash Egypt to reach quarter finals | paralympics

Bronze medalist at the 2018 World Championships, Brazil’s women’s goalball team is in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Paralympics. On Sunday night, the Brazilians thrashed Egypt, current African champions, by 11-1 to secure fourth place in Group D and qualification for the next phase.
Jessica Vitorino was the name of the match and scored the same number of goals as the number on her shirt — Photo: Personal archive
+ Check out the Tokyo Paralympics medal chart
+ Check the Paralympic Games schedule
There are two groups of five in the Paralympics, with the first four placed advancing to the quarterfinals. Brazil finished the first phase with four points, conquered in a victory over Egypt and a draw with Japan – in the other two games, defeats to the USA and to the current Paralympic champion, Turkey.
Highlights: Brazil 11-1 Egypt in Women’s Goalball at Tokyo Paralympics
The name of the game was Jessica. The number 8 shirt scored eight goals in the match, including the Brazilian team’s six in the first half. She opened the scoring in the first minute, scored another four over time and left sixth about 20 seconds before half-time.
A penalty committed by Ana Carolina, however, gave a penalty for Egypt, which decreased with Elgabry before the end of the break.
Kátia entered the second half in place of Ana Gabriely and scored a goal in the first minute. She made the eighth a minute later. Ana Carolina added her first goal soon after. Jessica returned and scored her seventh, the 10th in Brazil. She sealed the victory with 8m12s to go, with her eighth goal. In goalball, when a team reaches a difference of 10 goals, it gets a “game” and the game ends.