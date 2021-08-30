Goiânia starts the week with 30 points for vaccination against Covid-19

The Goiânia City Hall begins the week by vaccinating residents in 30 points throughout the city. Only the first dose will be 21 points, 19 of which will serve people aged 18 or over who have scheduled the vaccine through the website or the 24-hour City Hall application, one at the drive-thru at Passeio das Águas shopping, by spontaneous demand, and another point in the Center Municipal Vaccination (CMV), in the Pedro Ludovico Sector, which serves pregnant women, postpartum women and the elderly, also without an appointment. For the second dose will be 9 vaccination points. Check out all the locations below.

Vaccination locations: 1st dose – no schedule

Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with the availability of 2,000 passwords.

– Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu

1st dose – by appointment

Pedestrian mode, with opening hours from 8am to 5pm. The available vacancies have already been filled.

– CS Parque Amazônia: Praça José Rodrigues de Morais Neto, S/nº, Parque Amazônia

– CS Cidade Jardim: Praça Abel Coimbra, S/nº, Sector Cidade Jardim

– CS João Braz: Rua Rodrigues Alves Esquina, Qd 52 Lt 14/15, Parque Industrial João Braz

– CSF Vila Mutirão: Avenida do Povo, Qd D, Vila Mutirão

– CSF Leste Universitário: Rua 218, Qd A2 Lot 10, Sector Leste Universitário

– CSF West Crimea: Domingos Lemes do Prado Avenue – West Crimea Sector

– CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, Neighborhood – s/n – São Francisco

– CSF Cerrado IV: Rua JC 202 with 204, APM 3, Jardins do Cerrado VI

– CSF Recanto das Minas Gerais: Rua Sienna, APM 1, Jardim Maria Helena

– CSF Residencial Itaipu: Rua RI 8 with RI 31, Qd 107 Lt 19/20, Residencial Itaipu

– CSF Condomínio das Esmeraldas: Rua 17 s/nº Qd. 39 Lt.04 – Esmeraldas I Condominiums

– CSF Curitiba: Rua JC corner with Avenida do Povo Area Verde, Jardim Curitiba I

– Ciams Novo Horizonte: Rua Eng. Jose Martins Filho, No., Novo Horizonte

– UPA Jardim Novo Mundo: Av. New York, 667-569 – Jardim Novo Mundo

– UPA Dr. Paulo de Siqueira Garcia: Rua DF-02 c/ Rua DF-18, Lt 14, Chácara do Governador

– Sest/ Senat: Avenida Castelo Branco, s/n, São Francisco sector

– Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova

– Immaculate Conception Social Center: Praça Washington, s/n, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo

1st and 2nd doses for pregnant and postpartum women – without scheduling

Pregnant and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after delivery) are now receiving care for both doses at the Municipal Vaccination Center (CMV), located in the Pedro Ludovico sector. On-site service is from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

– Municipal Vaccination Center: Av. Edmundo Pinheiro de Abreu, Qd. 216-A Lt. 05, Pedro Ludovico sector

2nd dose of Astrazeneca – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have taken the first dose of Astrazeneca and have dates provided for on the vaccination card for until September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, during the period morning for initials A to L, and in the afternoon for initials M to Z.

– CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, Neighborhood – s/n – São Francisco

– Puama Social and Environmental Center: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte

– Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova

– Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

– Jesus Bom Pastor Community Hall: Rua Porto Alegre (next to CSF ​​Guanabara I)

– Immaculate Conception Social Center: Praça Washington, s/n, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo

– Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155 – Block 53 – St. Bueno

2nd dose from Pfizer – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who took the first dose of Pfizer have dates provided for on the vaccination card for until September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, in the morning for initials from A to L, and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z. In Area I of the Pontifical Catholic University of Goiás (PUC-GO) service is available until 4 pm.

– Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

– CSF Parque Santa Rita: Rua SR 1, 290 – Parque Santa Rita

– Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova

– Ciams Urias Magalhães: Between Guajajara, Caritos Madeiras and Paranaíba streets, s/n, Setor Urias Magalhães

– CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, Neighborhood – s/n – São Francisco

– Immaculate Conception Social Center: Praça Washington, s/n, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo.

2nd dose of Coronavac – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have taken the first dose of Pfizer and have dates provided for on the vaccination card for until September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, during the period morning for initials A to L, and in the afternoon for initials M to Z.

-Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155 – Block 53 – St. Bueno.

-Socioenvironmental Nucleus of Puama: Residencial Celina Park.

-Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-02, Area 02, Sector Fonte Nova.

– Jesus Bom Pastor Community Hall (next to CSF ​​Guanabara I)

