Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro talk about breaking up the relationship – Famous

Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera talk about the end of the relationship (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

After almost two years together, Grazi Massafera and Caio Castro are no longer a couple. The actress, who is back on the TV screen with secret truths, spoke about the end of the relationship with exclusivity for Revista ELA. In addition, Caio Castro denied rumors of an alleged betrayal on his social networks.

“My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time for us to continue apart,” explained Revista, exclusively. “What can I say now that we’ve ended our story with all due respect,” said the actress.

Caio Castro, in turn, used their social networks to deny rumors of an alleged betrayal. According to Lo Dias’ column in Metrpoles, the actor already has a new affair: Larissa Bonesi, Brazilian actress and model.

Caio Castro denies that he betrayed Grazi Massafera and asks for respect (photo: Reproduo/Instagram)

“We were never one to talk about our relationship. We never exposed much about us, and it will not be now that I will feed this type of report. But inventing a story of betrayal is more than lack of respect,” said the actor, who added: