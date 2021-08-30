Grazi Massafera speaks for the first time about the harassment and boycott suffered in the backstage of a soap opera: “Very difficult”

Grazi Massafera, who ended the relationship of almost two years with Caio Castro, revealed, in an interview to Ela magazine, that he was already a victim of harassment in the backstage of a soap opera. The statement came after the actress mentioned some important issues, such as feminism and structural racism, which she has studied further in her spare time.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about the expression ‘mimimi’, something my daughter Sofia asked me about the other day. First, I read that phrase that ‘mimimi’ is the pain of the other you don’t feel. But I’m also reframing that. I believe it’s your pain, which you don’t want to look at”, started.

“As white as I am, within the most favored standard, I also have my issues that every woman needs to deal with in her career and in life”, said the 39-year-old artist, who soon afterwards relived a story of harassment. “I’m more sensitive to the topic, although I’ve found ways to deal with it intuitively”, he stated.

The episode took place during the recordings of a soap opera and, after the actress denies advances from a married producer, she started to have her work boycotted. “There was a professional moment when I was in a soap opera, and there was a married producer on the team who hit on me. I made it clear that ‘no’. From then on, he began to despise, boycott and mistreat me when it came to character issues. I didn’t have any more feedback from him, and everything became very difficult”, remembered.

The actress, finally, made it clear that, now more experienced, she doesn’t let this kind of situation go unnoticed. “I was still maturing as an actress, needing help, but I had the misfortune to deal with these types of people. On the other hand, there were times when I was able to respond in a relaxed way. One time, I was on my way to work in a van, and the entire crew had fallen asleep except me and another producer. He turned to me and said, ‘Your eyes shine even in the dark.’ I responded with something my mother said: ‘It’s a worm.’ I naturalized these things. Today no more“, he pointed out.