Great Wall shows Denso electric pickup truck in China

Great Wall Motors is presenting at the Chengdu Motor Show an electric variant of its Poer medium pickup, which should be produced in Brazil. This is Denso, a utility vehicle with two body sizes and fully energized.

The GWM Denso is very similar to Poer’s luxury version, drawing attention to the imposing silver grille, which is not really necessary as it is an electric vehicle. Still, its batteries need cooling, which is provided by the lower grill.

Boasting the new Great Wall logo, Denso also has LED headlights and flashlights, as well as 18-inch alloy wheels. In the shorter version, the body measures 4,362 m in length, while the largest is 4,602 m.

This is still less than a 2500 RAM, for example, but it adds a lot of volume to the cargo bucket, no doubt. The addition is not yet known, but the difference makes this evident.

It is also 1,883 m wide and 1,882 m high, thus having 3.230 m of wheelbase on the short chassis and 3,470 m on the long chassis. With easy access through the integrated stirrups on the sides and chrome-plated door handles, the Great Wall Denso presents a cabin with a premium proposal.

Finished in two tones, Denso appears with a braided leather upholstery and a multifunctional four-spoke steering wheel, as well as wood imitation details and a digital cluster.

Prepared for the future with its electric motor of 203 horsepower and 30.5 kgfm, Denso has a battery with autonomy of up to 405 km in NEDC, but what calls attention are the possible technologies on board.

There, it is said that it will have Level 4 autonomous driving to operate in areas restricted to common traffic, such as airports and industrial facilities.

It also has internet through V2V and V2L technologies, to communicate with other cars and facilities. It even has an N95 filter to stop viruses like Covid-19. Will there come a day? Who knows…

