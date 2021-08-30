Guto Ferreira is fired after Ceará’s 2-0 defeat by América-MG

This Sunday night (29), the longest lasting coaching job in Brazilian football came to an end. Guto Ferreira did not resist the defeat of the Ceará 2-0 to América-MG for the 18th round of the Brazilian championship, and was dismissed from office. He commanded Vozão since March 2020, and won the title of the Copa do Nordeste in 2020.









It is the tenth team that changes the coach throughout this Brasileirão. Remembering that, starting this year, each team can fire only one coach in the competition, and each coach can only command two teams. Ceará came to be 11 games without losing, but accumulates four without a win, being the last one against a team from the relegation zone.

In these one year and five months ahead of Vozão, Guto Ferreira has coached the team in 94 matches, accumulating 41 wins, 30 draws and 23 defeats. In the 2020 Brasileirão, the team finished in 11th place, getting a spot in the Copa Sudamericana. This year, Ceará was eliminated in the group stage of “Sula”, and lost all other titles.

In an official note published on the website and social networks, Ceará thanked Guto Ferreira for his services, recalling the numbers of the coach ahead of the team and the undefeated title of the Copa do Nordeste in 2020. Vozão is in eighth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 24 points, and will be off during the FIFA date.

The team’s next commitment is on September 12, away from home, against Grêmio, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. Until then, the expectation is that a new coach will be hired, so that he has time to prepare the team. At the same time, rival Fortaleza is in third place, and is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.