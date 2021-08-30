Guto Ferreira leaves Ceará technical command – Play

Guto Ferreira is no longer Ceará coach. The information was released by the club this Sunday night (29) and happened after Alvinegro’s 2-0 defeat by América/MG, in Belo Horizonte, by Brasileirão.

The now former coach stayed at the club for a year and five months of work and performed 94 games with 41 wins, 30 draws and 23 defeats.

Guto Ferreira won an undefeated Northeast Cup in 2020, in addition to taking Ceará to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil last year and the classification to the South American Championship via the Brazilian Championship.

Through a note, the team’s executive board thanked the work done by him and the entire technical committee. “The directors of Alvinegro continue working so that the name of the new coach be announced as soon as possible,” he added.

Turbulence

In March of this year, when it completed a year since it was announced, Guto Ferreira was living a different moment. It was high and with high morale by the good results conquered at that time.

Months later, he faced a turmoil in office, with criticism of fans for the losses of titles (Copa do Nordeste and Campeonato Cearense) and eliminations (Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil).

In addition, there was great questioning of Ceará’s game model, always reactive and with difficulties to be more purposeful in certain situations.

Many fans believed that, given the time they were in the position, the coach should to extract more of the team in the offensive aspect.