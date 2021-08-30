Hamilton sees non-race in Belgium as ‘farce’ and asks fans for refunds

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen on Belgium GP podium (Photo: Peter Fox/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

Sergio Pérez crashes a Red Bull car on his way back to the pits for the start of the Belgian GP (Video: F1)

Without hiding his frustration with the developments of the Belgian GP, ​​held this Sunday (29), Lewis Hamilton returned to using social media to support the fans present in the stands of Spa-Francorchamps. After just over 3 and a half hours of waiting, what happened was a non-race, with only running a few laps behind the safety-car for the stage to be validated and count points for the championship. According to the seven-time world champion, what happened this afternoon on the Belgian circuit was a farce.

In an Instagram post, the Mercedes driver defended that the race was canceled more quickly and that, mainly, Formula 1 returned the ticket money to fans who followed the non-race.

“Today was a scam. The only ones hurt were the fans who paid good money to see us running. Of course, there’s nothing you can do about the weather, but we have sophisticated equipment that tells us what’s going to happen. It was clear the weather wouldn’t let us run today,” Lewis wrote.

“We were sent to the track for one reason only. Taking two laps behind the safety car, when there is no possibility of gaining or losing positions and entertaining the fans, is not a race. We should have just canceled without risking the pilots. And the most important thing was to repay the fans who are the heart of our sport”, defended the owner of car #44.

Lewis Hamilton was third in the Belgian GP (Photo: AFP)

Amidst the chaos experienced in Belgium, Hamilton had already posted an apology to fans when he lamented the delay in making a decision. After the non-race, the seven-time world champion didn’t speak out and shot at Formula 1 when he said that the decision was made because of the money involved.

In the end, Hamilton was declared third in Belgium, behind Max Verstappen, officiated as the winner of the Belgian GP, ​​and George Russell, second. With this Sunday’s results, Hamilton maintained the championship lead, but is now just 3 ahead of his great rival in the fight for the title.

The championship standings score is 202.5 points for Hamilton against 199.5 for Verstappen. The Red Bull rider will race at home next weekend, when the Dutch GP will be played at the revamped Zandvoort circuit.