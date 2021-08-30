‘He was a hypochondriac and loved injections and surgery’, reveals Nizo Neto about Chico Anysio | Fabia Oliveira



Nizo Neto and Chico Anysio – Internet reproduction

Published 08/29/2021 11:39 AM

Nizo Neto, actor and son of comedian Chico Anysio, who died in 2012, revealed in an interview with reporter Lisa Gomes that his father suffered from depression. “He had functional depression. My father was always a bit of a hypochondriac, but he never took it. He paid a monthly salary to a pharmacist to go to his house once a week and give him an injection. He didn’t take pills and when he took it seemed like he was ingesting a brick. He loved surgery, he liked the hospital,” Nizo revealed.

Chico was a genius and the son was surprised by his father’s ability to create the characters. “Everything came in a very spontaneous way. He didn’t prepare for anything. I’ve never seen him testing his voice at home. I’ve lived with him a lot, I’ve never even seen him in the mirror testing character, studying a reference. Nothing! It was impressive. He had it. everything in his head and arrived for the make-up artist, he said the costumes he wanted and the character came out on stage,” said Nizo Neto.

On stage, the great Chico had another addiction: “He didn’t memorize text. Then he got addicted to the electronic point. He rehearsed once or twice at most,” he explained.