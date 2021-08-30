Honduras gets its first Bitcoin ATM

Last Tuesday (24), the launch of the first bitcoin ATM was announced in the city of Tegucigalpa, Honduras. The advancement of cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand rapidly in Latin America.

The ATM called “la bitcoinera” was installed in a commercial building located in Tegucigalpa, where citizens are able to make transactions with bitcoin and etherum through “lempiras”, the currency of Honduras.

The project is by TGU Consulting Group, owned by Honduran businessman Juan Mayén.

“Hello! With la Bitcoinera you can now buy #Bitcoin and #Ethereum with Lempiras in #Honduras!”

Adoption

Businessman Juan Mayen returned to his country in 2019 after studying in the United States. Now he is directing the project so that the ATM will satisfy the needs of cryptocurrency users.

He also told Reuters he hopes to educate Hondurans about cryptocurrencies.

“There was no way to buy cryptocurrencies automatically. If you wanted to buy, you had to be peer-to-peer (person to person), look for someone who has cryptocurrency and is willing to negotiate, meet in person and take a lot of money, something very inconvenient and dangerous in Honduras”, said businessman Mayen.

La Bitcoinera ATM

The name “La Bitcoinera” is what they called the ATM, the company also plans to sell cryptocurrencies as a brokerage, it is expected that a potential ATM success will motivate the expansion of ATMs in the country.

The La Bitcoinera ATM has a daily limit of 227,000 lempiras equivalent, at approximately US$9,540, and from 9,000 lempiras, the ATM asks the customer to identify themselves with a photo of their face.

In Latin America, the adoption of cryptocurrencies is advancing rapidly after El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender.

The Bitcoin law will come into effect in the first days of September this year.