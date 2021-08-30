How can I check the amount of FGTS profit that fell into my account?

The worker can consult the statement to find out if the profit amount has already been deposited in his FGTS account. Know more.

Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), approved the distribution of R$8.12 billion of the net profit of 2020. Apparently, the amount has already been deposited for more than 191 million workers’ accounts, active and inactive.

FGTS profit consultation

The worker can consult the statement to find out if the profit amount has already been deposited in his FGTS account. The channels for consultation are as follows:

Through the FGTS application;

Through Caixa’s website;

Through the Internet Banking Caixa, made available to the bank’s customers;

Another form of consultation is going to a Caixa branch to request the statement;

Through telephone service channels: 3004-1104 (in capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (in other regions).

These transfers were distributed proportionally according to the balance in the FGTS accounts, which were linked on December 31, 2020. The calculations of the applied indices were 1.86%. For example, for each amount of R$100 in the account, approximately R$1.86 was credited.

Remember that workers with more than one FGTS account will have the profit value credited to all of them. The criteria will follow the calculation basis of Caixa Econômica Federal for all workers with rights. This amount available from the FGTS profit is equivalent to 96% of the gain of BRL 8.467 billion that were obtained in 2020.

Deposits do not change rules for withdrawing FGTS

The withdrawal of the FGTS can only be made if it is within the rules stipulated by Caixa. Are the following: