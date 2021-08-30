How can I check the amount of FGTS profit that fell into my account?

The worker can consult the statement to find out if the profit amount has already been deposited in his FGTS account. Know more.
Caixa Econômica Federal, through the Board of Trustees of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), approved the distribution of R$8.12 billion of the net profit of 2020. Apparently, the amount has already been deposited for more than 191 million workers’ accounts, active and inactive.
FGTS profit consultation
The worker can consult the statement to find out if the profit amount has already been deposited in his FGTS account. The channels for consultation are as follows:
- Through the FGTS application;
- Through Caixa’s website;
- Through the Internet Banking Caixa, made available to the bank’s customers;
- Another form of consultation is going to a Caixa branch to request the statement;
- Through telephone service channels: 3004-1104 (in capitals and metropolitan regions) or 0800-726-0104 (in other regions).
These transfers were distributed proportionally according to the balance in the FGTS accounts, which were linked on December 31, 2020. The calculations of the applied indices were 1.86%. For example, for each amount of R$100 in the account, approximately R$1.86 was credited.
Remember that workers with more than one FGTS account will have the profit value credited to all of them. The criteria will follow the calculation basis of Caixa Econômica Federal for all workers with rights. This amount available from the FGTS profit is equivalent to 96% of the gain of BRL 8.467 billion that were obtained in 2020.
Deposits do not change rules for withdrawing FGTS
The withdrawal of the FGTS can only be made if it is within the rules stipulated by Caixa. Are the following:
- When the worker retires;
- When the contract is terminated due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;
- When the contract is terminated by extinction of the company;
- When the domestic employer’s contract terminates or the nullity is decreed;
- In case of unfair dismissal;
- When terminating by agreement between the employee and the company;
- At the end of the contract for a specified period;
- If you have a personal, urgent and serious need arising from a natural disaster caused by rain or floods that hit the worker’s area of residence;
- If the worker or dependent is HIV positive;
- In case the worker or dependent has cancer;
- In case of suspension of independent work for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;
- If the employee has died and the benefit goes to the dependents;
- If the employee is 70 years of age or older;
- If the employee has spent three uninterrupted years outside the FGTS regime;
- In the purchase of a home, settlement or repayment of debt or payment of part of the mortgage payments.