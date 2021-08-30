how Mbappé’s show and post made Real Madrid angry with PSG star

Lionel Messi debuted with the shirt of Paris Saint-Germain last Sunday (29) in front of Reims, at Call 1. However, the star of the night was Kylian Mbappé, who scored both goals in the 2-0 victory.

Right after the match, Mbappé went to social media and posted: ‘3 points, two goals… the perfect night’. Apparently, the great performance of the ace seems to have annoyed the board of Real Madrid, which, according to the Spanish press, made a last offer of 170 million euros, just over R$ 1 billion, not even answered by PSG.

The Spanish press points out that the French club is demanding at least 200 million euros, around R$ 1.2 billion, to complete the negotiation for the sale of Mbappé to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid management was not happy to see Mbappé actually interested and committed to Paris Saint-Germain, which could be an indication of permanence. The current bond lasts until June 2022, which allows Mbappé to sign a pre-contract and leave the club for free in the coming months.

The Frenchman did not speak after the match, but Mauricio Pochettino, as asked every week about the possible departure of the star, repeated the speech and said that Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Leonardo are ‘very clear’ on the matter.

“Mbappé is our player. The football industry is full of rumors, but our president and Leonardo are very clear, he’s here with us. I’m very happy if he has, he’s one of the best. It’s a gift,” he said. The Coach.

Defender Marquinhos said his team-mates do not interfere in Mbappé’s life and is rooting for the striker’s stay at PSG: “We don’t ask him, he has his own goals. It’s important for us. We hope he makes the best decision possible.”