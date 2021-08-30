How to recover deleted numbers from WhatsApp? See 4 different ways | Social networks

WhatsApp does not have a native feature to recover deleted contacts in messenger. That’s because the app only recognizes users with active messenger accounts from contacts saved in the phone’s phonebook. Thus, to restore numbers from lost or deleted contacts on WhatsApp, it is necessary to use some tricks on your cell phone. In the list below, see four ways to recover deleted contacts on WhatsApp, available for Android and iPhone (iOS).

1 of 5 List has four ways to recover number of contacts deleted from WhatsApp; see how — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo List brings four ways to recover number of contacts deleted from WhatsApp; see how — Photo: Marcela Franco/TechTudo

1. Recover calendar on Android

The contacts book on Android can be retrieved in a few steps from the Google Contacts website. With the program, it is possible to retrieve the numbers of contacts that were deleted from the cell phone in the last 30 days, as Google’s operating system synchronizes this data with the cloud by default.

To retrieve contacts from your phonebook, go to the website “contacts.google.com” (without quotes) through your mobile browser and log in with your Google account. On the next page, if your contacts are not available, tap on the sandwich menu in the top left corner of the screen and then tap “More”. Then select “Undo changes”, choose the desired period and confirm the action.

At the end of the walkthrough, remember to confirm that syncing your contacts is enabled on Android to avoid possible losses in the future.

2 of 5 Recovering deleted contacts on Android from Google Contacts site — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Bijora Recovering deleted contacts on Android from Google Contacts site — Photo: Playback/Helito Bijora

2. Restore WhatsApp backup

Another tip is to restore the WhatsApp backup. This way you can retrieve conversations you had with the contact and retrieve the lost number. For this, on Android or iPhone (iOS), go to the application’s settings and, under “Conversations”, go to “Conversation Backup” to start the backup.

Then uninstall the mobile app and install it again. Then start the WhatsApp configuration from scratch, restoring the last backup identified by the messenger. After completing the process, verify that the conversation with the contact in question has been retrieved and save the number back to your mobile phonebook.

3 out of 5 Retrieving WhatsApp conversations from backup saved to Google Drive — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire Recover WhatsApp conversations from backup saved in Google Drive — Photo: Playback/Raquel Freire

3. Access list of blocked numbers

It is also possible to recover a user’s phone even if you blocked the contact in WhatsApp and then deleted the number from the mobile phonebook. This is because the contact’s phone is still saved in the folder with users blocked in messenger.

To access the function, go to the WhatsApp settings, tap “Account”, “Privacy” and “Blocked”. From there, you can check all users who have been blocked in the app and can also unblock them to save the lost number in the device’s phonebook again.

4 of 5 Unlocking a contact on WhatsApp to retrieve the number — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora Unlocking a contact on WhatsApp to retrieve the number — Photo: Reproduction/Helito Beggiora

4. Restore iPhone calendar to iCloud

Like Android, iPhone (iOS) also syncs contacts saved on the device to the cloud. Thus, it is possible to recover lost or deleted contact numbers from iCloud.

To do this, go to the website “icloud.com” (without quotes) and log into your account. Then tap “Settings”, swipe the screen to the “Advanced” section and select “Restore contacts”. On the next page, find in the available backups the date before the contact was deleted and tap on “Restore”.

5 of 5 Selecting the backup of contacts to restore on iCloud — Photo: Playback/Helito Bijora Selecting the backup of contacts to be restored in iCloud — Photo: Playback/Helito Bijora

With WhatsApp information