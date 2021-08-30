Hulk celebrates Seleo’s return and talks about bringing a good atmosphere to Atltico

One of Atltico’s highlights of the season, Hulk wants to enjoy a good time in the National Team (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

One of the new features of coach Tite among those called up for the sequence of three matches for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, forward Hulk celebrated his return to the Brazilian team, after an absence that lasted more than five years. Atltico’s top scorer will perform alongside goalkeeper Everson and left-back Guilherme Arana, and said that he intends to bring Galo’s chemistry and good atmosphere to the group, packed by the leadership of the Brazilian Championship.

Hulk, who has 19 goals in 42 matches for Atltico, in addition to 11 assists, was awarded for his excellent performance with the Alvinegra shirt. The striker, last called up for the 2016 Copa America, by then coach Dunga, said the new opportunity, this time with Tite at the helm, would mean more motivation for the season.

“I received the news as if it were the first time, the first call. We are very happy and a dream come true. Going back to wearing the Seleo shirt, after more than five years, is very gratifying. I thank God daily for blessing me , for having received this news, and to all my family and friends. I am here overflowing with happiness, I hope to reciprocate and go with great disposition and determination to serve my country”, he promised, in an interview Rooster TV.

Hulk has 48 matches in the Seleo shirt, but has yet to score goals in official matches, despite having contributed 11 balls in the net in friendlies. The ‘superheri’ Alvinegro played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and was champion of the Confederations Cup in 2013, both under the command of Luiz Felipe Scolari.

He hopes to take advantage of the opportunity given by Tite to show service in all three games for the South American Qualifiers. Brazil will face, in sequence, Chile, Argentina and Peru. The matches will be, respectively, on the 2nd, 5th and 9th of September. In order not to harm Galo at the Brazilian Nationals, the CBF postponed the confrontation with Grmio, which would be held on September 5, in Mineiro.

Atltico players called up since 2011 There is no description for this image or gallery Hulk, Everson and Guilherme Arana will perform after the match against Red Bull Bragantino, this Sunday, in Bragana Paulista, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship. “I hope to make the most of it and do my best to give the teacher what he needs and that everything goes well. Our expectation is to do the best job and God willing, everything will be fine,” commented the scorer.

rooster family

Hulk said that the positive moment is the certainty that the decision to accept Atltico’s proposal and return to Brazilian football was the right one. “Coming to Galo was the best decision I made, as I always said. I always wanted to play the Brazilian Championship, I had only played two games, and it was the best decision I made. I’m very happy and very well adapted, the things have been happening in a wonderful way and I thank God for everything every day, from waking up to going to sleep. I want to make the best of it,” he said.