Hulk celebrates Seleo’s return and talks about bringing a good atmosphere to Atltico

One of the new features of coach Tite among those called up for the sequence of three matches for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, forward Hulk celebrated his return to the Brazilian team, after an absence that lasted more than five years. Atltico’s top scorer will perform alongside goalkeeper Everson and left-back Guilherme Arana, and said that he intends to bring Galo’s chemistry and good atmosphere to the group, packed by the leadership of the Brazilian Championship.
“I received the news as if it were the first time, the first call. We are very happy and a dream come true. Going back to wearing the Seleo shirt, after more than five years, is very gratifying. I thank God daily for blessing me , for having received this news, and to all my family and friends. I am here overflowing with happiness, I hope to reciprocate and go with great disposition and determination to serve my country”, he promised, in an interview Rooster TV.
Hulk has 48 matches in the Seleo shirt, but has yet to score goals in official matches, despite having contributed 11 balls in the net in friendlies. The ‘superheri’ Alvinegro played in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, and was champion of the Confederations Cup in 2013, both under the command of Luiz Felipe Scolari.
He hopes to take advantage of the opportunity given by Tite to show service in all three games for the South American Qualifiers. Brazil will face, in sequence, Chile, Argentina and Peru. The matches will be, respectively, on the 2nd, 5th and 9th of September. In order not to harm Galo at the Brazilian Nationals, the CBF postponed the confrontation with Grmio, which would be held on September 5, in Mineiro.
Atltico players called up since 2011
rooster family
Hulk said that the positive moment is the certainty that the decision to accept Atltico’s proposal and return to Brazilian football was the right one. “Coming to Galo was the best decision I made, as I always said. I always wanted to play the Brazilian Championship, I had only played two games, and it was the best decision I made. I’m very happy and very well adapted, the things have been happening in a wonderful way and I thank God for everything every day, from waking up to going to sleep. I want to make the best of it,” he said.
Tite called up nine players on an emergency basis, as those who play for English clubs were not released by the local league, as Brazil is on the UK government’s red list of countries (those at higher risk of infection by COVID-19).
The South American Football Confederation (CBF) maintains the hope of having players who play in England. But, even if you get the release, the eight athletes called this Friday will not be recalled.
“Our preparation starts in three days. We’ll repeat it again: Qualifiers are the World Cup for us. That’s why we couldn’t wait any longer for the answer, unless we were ready and prepared for this situation,” stated the coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista.
goalkeepers: Everson (Atltico) and Santos (Athletico-PR)
Defender: Miranda (So Paulo)
midfielders: Edenlson (International), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille-FRA) and Matheus Nunes (Sporting-POR)
attackers: Hulk (Atltico), Malcom (Zenit-RUS) and Vini Jr (Real Madrid-ESP)