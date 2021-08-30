Hurricane Ida: Astronauts make stunning images from space; check it out – 08/29/2021

Astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS) expressed concern about hurricane Ida, which after passing through Cuba and strengthening itself until reaching category 4 (out of a total of 5), was advancing this Sunday towards the state of Louisiana, in the United States , with winds of up to 225 km/h.

On their social networks, the astronauts shared messages of support and stunning images seen from space.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, from ESA (European Space Agency), posted photos of the eye of the hurricane earlier this Sunday (29).

“It is disturbing to see these weather phenomena becoming stronger and more frequent from our point of view. I hope that anyone in the path of this storm will be prepared and be safe,” the astronaut said in his post.

the eye of #HurricaneIda.

Check out other images made by Pesquet:

L'il de l'#OuraganIda. Ces tempêtes, toujours plus frequentes, font toujours plus de dégâts, et on think à ceux qui la riseont en epérant qu'ils seront préparés et qu'ils resteront sains et saufs.

American astronaut Megan McArthur, from NASA, photographed Ida this Saturday (28), when he was still in category 3, and published the images with the following message: “If you are or were in the path of this hurricane, I’m thinking on you and wanting you to be safe.”

#HurricaneIda from @Space_Station just before noon CDT today.

The storm hits the southern coast of the US on Sunday, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina flooded 80 percent of New Orleans and killed 1,800 people.

Thousands of residents of three American states — Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama — fled the coast of the Gulf of Mexico to escape the hurricane, labeled “extremely dangerous” by US authorities.