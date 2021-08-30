Hurricane Ida: storm hits US with winds of 240 km/h and ‘catastrophic’ potential

On the coast, hurricanes can generate waves of up to 4.8 meters in height

Hurricane Ida hit the US state of Louisiana with winds of up to 240 km/h and caused a blackout in New Orleans, where only generators work.

The storm is potentially “catastrophic,” warned the National Hurricane Center.

Thousands fled. Those who remained were advised to take shelter until everything passed.

Hurricane Ida will test the dikes created to contain floods in New Orleans, which were reinforced after Hurricane Katrina killed 1,800 people in 2005. So far, the dikes are holding.