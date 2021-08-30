Almost ten days after the announcement of the end of the relationship with Luísa Sonza, 23, Vitão, 22, says that the singer and he will always be a family. “I love her with all my strength. We’ll be together for everything, and that’s it,” he said, briefly commenting on the attacks of hatred he suffered during the time he dated Sonza.

“It was very difficult. Everyone can imagine, we’ve talked about it a lot. I don’t want to give any more details either. I think Luísa and I have much bigger things to talk about”, he pointed out, referring to his career. “Of course I evolved a lot with this relationship and learned about life. Now, the focus and the conversation I want to have with people is with and about my art”.

Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Vitão denied in an interview with Extra that the information about the end of the relationship of almost a year, announced on August 20, would have been postponed to avoid conflicts with their careers. The announcement came on the same day the singer released “Takafaya”.

“No, what had to happen at the right time happened. We had been deciding for a while, there was no timetable. It also makes no sense to use the end of a relationship to talk about a song that addresses very different subjects”, argued Vitão, adding that the end of the relationship did not take on large proportions.

“It was quiet. I confess that I thought it would be worse. At least from my house, I see my cell phone, what took over my networks and about me was my music. And that’s what I wanted. I really feel that things are now going on a different axis, with people paying attention to what I do”, he concluded.