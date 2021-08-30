‘I loved you every day of my life”

– Continues after the announcement –



Joaquim Lopes (41) used social media to share sad news.

Luciana Gimenez laments the death of Charlie Watts, from the Rolling Stones: “we lost someone in the family”

This Sunday, 29, the actor shared on his Instagram feed that the patriarch of the family, his father Antonio Lopes who was hospitalized, did not resist and died.

– Continues after the announcement –

In the publication, the famous man made a point of sharing with his followers his beautiful and emotional farewell tribute to his relative.

“’Don’t worry about me’, he would say if he could speak at our last meeting.” started in the subtitle. “He wanted to be the fortress, the soldiers, the people who lived inside it and the king for us. He had unshakable assurance. A self-confidence that expanded in everyone who was in his presence”.

– Continues after the announcement –



“’Stay steady. I’m here! As long as I have a knee… Not knowing it was impossible, she went and did it.’ My God, Capo… What a beautiful memory of you. The cell radio playing Sinfonia Paulistana at 6:20 am every day. You were taking a shower and I was lying on the duvet you had placed in the hallway, very ‘crumpled’ to be comfortable.”

“I pretended to sleep when it was cold, but I was paying attention to how you put your tie on.” he continued.

“Everyone was trying to get into your heart. And there was even a little space. But the truth is, he was permanently occupied by his mother. The love of your life. The only person who actually accessed you in full”.

‘This last month you fought bravely. With a strength reserved only for the demigods. And I understood a lot by watching the mother. And what did she say to you these days you were in the hospital. I think (I’m sure) you heard everything. And I think she, for a change, on this subject, was right on target.’

Check the publication below: