“I see him making a difference,” says ex-Liverpool coach of Cristiano Ronaldo arrival | Premier League | English Championship

Manchester United announced last Friday (27) the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo. The 36-year-old striker will make his return to Premier League after 12 years. For many commentators in England, the arrival of the Portuguese star puts the Red Devils as favorites for the title of the English Championship, which has not won the national championship since 2012/13.

For former Liverpool coach Graeme Souness, Cristiano Ronaldo would have an immediate impact on the English team: “I see him making a difference for them [o United]. I think there are two, three or four players in the Manchester United locker room who need it. Only him or Messi walking into the locker room would make them play their game.”

“He won’t be the difference in the big games against the better defenders, imagine him against Van Dijk!” Graeme Souness told talkSPORT Man United-bound Cristiano Ronaldo could struggle in the ‘big games’ on his Premier League return#MUFC #MCFC — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT)

August 27, 2021





More than that, Souness sees Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team as one of the favorites: “I see United fighting for the championship [a Premier League] with him on the team because they had 11 draws last season. They won’t have them now because he [Cristiano Ronaldo] is on another planet.”

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal near Rio Ferdinand (in the background) during Manchester United’s match (Getty Images)



Ronaldo made a surprising return to the Red Devils despite the murmurs earlier on Friday that he was ready to move to arch-rivals Manchester City. He is expected to make his second debut at Old Trafford against Newcastle