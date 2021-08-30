Ibovespa retreats led by Yduqs, Unidas and MRV; CVC Pulls High By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The drop in this morning, around 10:30 am, is driven by shares of Yduqs (SA:), Unidas (SA:) and MRV (SA:). At the other end, CVC (SA:), Pão de Açúcar (SA:) and Usiminas (SA:) stand out among the highs.

Check out the main corporate news of the day.

Petrobras (SA:) – Petrobras sold its 93.7% stake in Breitener Energética, in Amazonas, to Breitener Holding Participações, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ceiba Energy. The sale value is R$304 million.

The company’s shareholders also reappointed seven members of the board of directors, all appointed by the Union, and elected a candidate nominated by minority shareholders, during a general meeting last Friday. With the election, Petrobras will have a total of three members appointed by minority shareholders, seven appointed by the Union and one by workers, considering the seats that were not at stake in that meeting. Shares retreat 0.11%, to R$ 28.46.

Ambev (SA:) – Zé Delivery, Ambev’s cold drink delivery application, made 29 million deliveries in the first half of this year, surpassing the 27 million made in 2020. The application is present in more than 200 cities. The shares retreat 0.47%, to R$ 16.96.

CCR (SA:) – According to a weekly report, on the highways, total traffic grew 21.6% between August 20th and 26th since this year, compared to the same period last year. Without the ViaSul and ViaCosteira concessionaire, there was an increase of 14.1%. In the accumulated result for the year through August 26, the movement increased by 17% (consolidated) and 11.7% (without ViaSul and Via Costeira). AR$ 12.58, assets depreciate 0.87%.

Petrobras and Eneva (SA:) – Petrobras and Eneva informed the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) that they found gas fluids in the Campos and Parnaíba basins. Eneva shares retreat 1.79% to R$15.89.

Unify (SA:) – Unifique closed the purchase of portfolios with 16 thousand fiber optic network customers from providers Cristiano Holdefer & Cia, Vilmar da Silva Ltda and Alexandre da Cunha & Cia, in Joinville (SC). The total acquisition price is R$40 million, and also includes assets involved in the transaction and obligations assumed. The papers advance 0.51% to R$7.94.

Vibra Energia (SA:)- The board of directors of Vibra Energia, formerly BR Distribuidora, approved this Friday the third issue of debentures by the company, in the total amount of R$ 800 million. According to Vibra, the debentures will have a ten-year term from the issue date, maturing on September 11, 2031.

The company also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Copersucar for the formation of a joint venture that will act as an (ECE) trader, with an independent management structure. In addition, Vibra negotiated with Prisma Capital for the creation of a real estate investment fund that will receive the company’s properties and all Petrobras-branded gas stations. AR$ 27.01, the shares fall 0.41%.

Klabin (SA:) – This Monday, Klabin began operations for the first stage of the Puma II project, at the industrial unit in Ortigueira (PR). This first stage included the construction of a main fiber line for the production of unbleached pulp, integrated with a kraftliner and white kraftliner paper machine (white top liner) with a capacity of 450 thousand tons per year. Assets depreciate 1.20%, at R$26.40.

Engie (SA:) – Electric Engie Brasil received authorization from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) to start commercial operation of transmission lines in the Gralha Azul system, located in the State of Paraná. Shares retreat 0.63%, to R$ 38.07.

Fleury (SA:) – The diagnostic medicine group Fleury has initiated preliminary studies to assess a potential transaction involving the medical diagnostics company Alliar (SA:). Fleury shares rise 0.13%, to R$ 23.93.

Kora Health (SA:) – Kora Saúde Participacoes announced the signing of a contract for the direct acquisition of a minimum of 75% and a maximum of 100% of the shares representing the capital stock of the Instituto de Neurologia de Goiânia (ING) for R$122.9 million. AR$7.62, the shares rise 1.60%.

Allied (SA:) – THE Allied Technology purchased the BrUsed platform for buying and selling used electronic devices, according to the CVM. Assets appreciate 1.24%, at R$29.50.

Braskem (SA:) – Petrobras reaffirmed that it maintains its position in seeking the full sale of its stake in Braskem and monitors the process of selling the stake held by Novonor, said the oil company. Braskem shares operate with a slight drop of 0.03%, to R$ 62.58.