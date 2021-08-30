If he wins Bahia e Juventude, Fluminense will make a huge leap in the table

Fluminense has two games at home next week and with them the chance to completely change their current panorama in the Brazilian Championship. Currently, it is the 16th place, with 18 points, the same score as América-MG, inside the Z4, in 17th. If it wins Bahia and Juventude, both at Maracanã, on the second and fifth, respectively, the Tricolor will make a huge leap in the leaderboard.

The Team of Warriors can win up to three positions this Monday, beating Bahia and going to 21 points. It surpasses Bahia (18), Juventude (21) and Cuiabá (20), who face Fortaleza away from home (a tie already benefits Tricolor). With that, Flu can close the round in 13th place.

On Thursday, if Juventude beat Juventude in the 14th round, the jump will be even greater, with five positions. Fluminense would reach 24 points and put São Paulo (22), Santos (22), Internacional (23), Athletico-PR (23) and Ceará (24) behind. Tricolor would have one more victory than the northeast (6 against 5) and would inherit the 8th place.

In this way, Flu will have the chance to reach the end of next week just 3 points behind the sixth place, Corinthians, which has 27, consolidating itself as a candidate for a place in the G6 and to return to the Libertadores Cup in 2022. Then , returns to play away from home, against Chapecoense. The club from Santa Catarina is the last one in the competition and has not won a single game yet.