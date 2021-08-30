‘If Ronaldo watched, he’ll give up on the deal’

Former midfielder Roy Keane harshly criticized the performance of the Manchester United and coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær in the 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton, this Sunday (29), at Premier League. the idol of red devils he even joked that if Cristiano Ronaldo, the new signing of the club, had seen the game, he would terminate the contract that had just been signed.

On program at Sky Sports British, where he works as a commentator, the former player mainly criticized the team’s performance in the first half of the match, which resulted in no shots on goal. According to him, Solskjær’s work leaves something to be desired:

“They’re just relying on their individual talent as if they think that alone will win the game,” said Keane, who added. “But the team’s overall performance, their body language, all were off. The players aren’t doing their job, they’re losing the ball cheaply, they don’t have the energy to play, no one runs without the ball, it all feels like a five-on-five soccer match.”

“There’s nothing wrong with going to the locker room and giving the players a good old scolding. Show some enthusiasm for the game. Run towards people, knock someone down. They look dull,” Keane said in criticizing the coach.

About Cristiano Ronaldo, the current commentator admitted that he hopes that the star has not seen the game. To him, the team looked tired.

“It looks like they had a European engagement, that they were somewhere in Russia, they came back late to England, and now they can’t catch up on a Thursday morning.”

“My only concern is that I hope Ronaldo isn’t watching because he will be canceling the transaction. It’s really not good enough,” he concluded.