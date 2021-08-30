If you are one of these zodiac signs, your week will be full of sparks.

Mercury — planet of communication and intelligence — will also enter a romantic, harmonious and balanced Libra on August 30th, leveraging its ability to be social and personified. This transit is perfect for making new friends and flirting with potential crushes. This planetary shift in a cardinal air sign will also encourage intellectual activity as you look at things with a more curious and demanding eye.

Confusion will be real from Sept. 2, when aggressive Mars opposes disorienting Neptune. This can deplete some of your motivation and enthusiasm, leaving you feeling unsure of yourself. You may have such a perfectionist perspective on what you want that you are failing to appreciate the reality of what you are capable of. Don’t lose your conviction just because something isn’t perfect. Fortunately, when Mercury trines Saturn stable on September 4, you can feel more confident in your ideas and abilities.

However, the drama could unfold in their relationships until September 5th, once romantic Venus gets right with cunning Pluto. Some of your darker impulses can be more difficult to control, so be careful when feelings of jealousy or inadequacy arrive. Anyway, the following zodiac signs still have a lot to look forward to:

Gemini: You are feeling supported and inspired by your creativity

As of this week, you are thinking like an artist. After all, Mercury – your dominant planet – is entering its fifth house of creativity and color, encouraging you to use your imagination a little more than usual. You’re craving big, beautiful ideas that allow you to express yourself like the poet you never stopped being. As Mercury trines Saturn, you are learning to stick with your artistic projects instead of allowing them to slip away before they have gained traction.

Virgo: You are embracing the authenticity of who you are

Virgo, it’s your time to shine. The sun is in Virgo, encouraging you to embrace confidence and boldness as you take stock of where you are and where you would like to be. During your solar return, you may find yourself ruminating over the past year and reflecting on how you’ve grown and changed. You’ve tackled challenges, tried your best, and accomplished a lot more than you could ever imagine. Let those accomplishments light a fire beneath you and encourage you to make meaningful moves over the next year.

Libra: You are in a sexy, romantic and passionate mood

Today’s astrology is dazzling you with so much positive energy. After all, Venus – your dominant planet – is in Libra, decorating it with love, beauty and friendship. Now that Mercury is entering Libra, you’re feeling equally social, prompting you to go out, meet new people, and have fun with your brilliant wit. You have so much to say and everyone is hanging on the edge of your words, more than willing to hear you.