In a game of few emotions, Cruzeiro draws with CRB for Serie B

Game truncated in King Pel, in Alagoas (Photo: Francisco Cedrim / CRB) In a game with few emotions, the cruise tied with the CRB by 0-0, this Sunday, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round of the series B. In the main move of the match, the goalkeeper Fbio saved the heavenly team by taking the ball over the line, after a deflection of the head by Guilherme Romo. Fox reached the eighth unbeaten game, but is still far from the clubs that are at the top of the leaderboard.

With the result, Cruzeiro continues in 14th place, now with 25 points, 10 of the G4 – Botafogo opens the group of the first four, with 35 points. The CRB is currently in third place, with 37 points.

In the next round, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team will face the goals, on September 7, at 9:30 pm, at Serrinha, in Goinia. On the other hand, CRB visits Confiana, on September 1st, at 7pm, in Batisto.

To start the game, Luxemburgo selected the team with Thiago in the place of Marcelo Moreno and Wellington Nem in place of Dudu. Flvio also joined the team, as Rmulo was moved to the right flank. Cancer is still not physically fit and Norberto is recovering from an injury to his right thigh.

CRB x Cruzeiro: photos of the game valid for the 21st round of Series B

Disclosure/CRB

Disclosure/CRB

Disclosure/CRB

Disclosure/CRB

Disclosure/CRB There is no description for this image or gallery

The game

The match began with Cruzeiro playing in the CRB’s attacking field. Despite this, no clear opportunities were created in the first step. At 17 minutes, Giovanni he took a free kick from a distance and kicked hard. Goalkeeper Diogo Silva palmed it out. The heavy rain that fell in Macei during the clash hindered both teams. The ball did not roll and made it difficult to connect the plays.

The CRB only took one dangerous shot in the opening stage. On 39′, defender Ramon touched the ball wrongly, Jaj stole it, took off on the left side and crossed for Jnior Brando. The center forward took the first with a right back and kicked with a lot of danger over the goal.

In the second stage, the game continued with few emotions. After 13 minutes, Bruno Jos made a great individual play, dribbled two defenders and played for Wellington Nem, who submitted it out of the way.

Playing at home, CRB tried to be more aggressive in the final stage with the entries of Diego Torres in the place of Bressan and Alisson Farias in place of Jaj. And the move almost had an effect on the scoreboard at 26′. Alisson Farias took a corner kick to Guilherme Romo, who deflected it into the goal. Fbio made an impressive save almost over the line.

At the end of the game, Luxembourg tried to make the team more offensive, leaving only one defensive midfielder on the field. However, Cruzeiro failed to open the scoreboard. Rafael Sobis he had a good opportunity for our additions, but he wasted it.

CRB 0 X 0 CRUISE

CRB

Diogo Silva; Reginaldo Lopes, Gum, Caetano and Guilherme Romo; Marth (Carlos Jatob), Jean Patrick (Wesley) and Bressan (Diego Torres); Jaj (Alisson Farias), Junior Brando (Emerson Negueba) and Pablo Dyego.

Coach: Allan Aal

CRUISE

Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Flvio (Marco Antnio), Adriano and Giovanni (Claudinho); Bruno Jos (Felipe Augusto), Wellington Nem (Marcinho) and Thiago (Rafael Sobis)

Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg

Yellow card: Flvio (Cruise). Marth and Pablo Dyego (CRB).

Reason: 21st round of Series B

Date: Sunday August 29, 2021

Time: 16h

Local: King Pel Stadium, in Macei-AL

referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (FIFA-RJ)

Assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa (FIFA-RJ) and Daniel de Oliveira Alves Pereira (CBF-RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda (CBF-RJ)