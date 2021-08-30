In a game of few emotions, Cruzeiro draws with CRB for Serie B

(Photo: Francisco Cedrim / CRB)
Game truncated in King Pel, in Alagoas (Photo: Francisco Cedrim / CRB)

In a game with few emotions, the cruise tied with the CRB by 0-0, this Sunday, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round of the series B. In the main move of the match, the goalkeeper Fbio saved the heavenly team by taking the ball over the line, after a deflection of the head by Guilherme Romo. Fox reached the eighth unbeaten game, but is still far from the clubs that are at the top of the leaderboard.

With the result, Cruzeiro continues in 14th place, now with 25 points, 10 of the G4 – Botafogo opens the group of the first four, with 35 points. The CRB is currently in third place, with 37 points.

In the next round, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team will face the goals, on September 7, at 9:30 pm, at Serrinha, in Goinia. On the other hand, CRB visits Confiana, on September 1st, at 7pm, in Batisto.

To start the game, Luxemburgo selected the team with Thiago in the place of Marcelo Moreno and Wellington Nem in place of Dudu. Flvio also joined the team, as Rmulo was moved to the right flank. Cancer is still not physically fit and Norberto is recovering from an injury to his right thigh.

CRB x Cruzeiro: photos of the game valid for the 21st round of Series B