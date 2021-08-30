In addition to Calleri, São Paulo also resumes negotiations with Gabriel Neves, from Nacional, from Uruguay | São Paulo

The negotiation with Jonathan Calleri was not the only resumption by São Paulo in this final stretch of the transfer window. The board is also talking once again with Nacional, from Uruguay, to try to hire midfielder Gabriel Neves.

The negotiation model is the same as that offered to Calleri entrepreneurs: loan with purchase option. Gabriel Neves was in the sights of Tricolor recently, but the negotiations did not end as São Paulo wanted due to the amounts involved.

The information was initially provided by ESPN and confirmed by ge.

Gabriel Neves (right) in action for Uruguay's Nacional — Photo: Getty Images

In a financial crisis, the Morumbi club is trying to get loans from the Argentine striker and the Uruguayan defensive midfielder to try, up front, to buy players, with better cash flow.

As in the case of Calleri, the São Paulo board of directors’ conversations with Gabriel Neves were also resumed in recent days, taking advantage of the fact that the player was not negotiated with any other club and there is only one day left for the closing of the transfer window in Brazil.

São Paulo has until Monday night to announce the reinforcements if the negotiations are successful. The atmosphere behind the scenes at Morumbi is one of optimism.

